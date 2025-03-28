Johannes Hoff Thorup has responded to Josh Sargent’s recent comments about his Norwich City future amid Leeds United speculation.

The forward has been away with the US men’s national team over the last two weeks, starting in their 1-0 loss to Panama last Thursday.

During his time away from the Canaries, he addressed his future with the club, suggesting he will have options to choose from in the summer.

The Norwich star claimed he will discuss his future with his wife before making any potential decisions on what next.

Josh Sargent's stats 2024/25 (as of March 27th) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.53 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.43 Shots 2.26 Assists 0.24 Expected assists (xAG) 0.21 npxG + xAG 0.64 Shot-creating actions 2.07

Thorup has claimed that the comments are forgotten about already, paying no heed to any speculation over the player’s future.

He believes that the 25-year-old has made no indication that he wants to leave, and that any decision will be made in the summer.

“We forget about it for now,” said Thorup, via Pink Un (1.39pm).

Related Norwich City must regret letting Bristol City star slip through the cracks Norwich City must be looking at the rise of Anis Mehemti and regret releasing him from the club back in 2020.

“Every player will think about their future after the season.

“That’s the case for players if they are playing or not.

“There was nothing in that quote that said I 100 per cent want to leave.”

Sargent has previously been linked with a move to Championship rivals Leeds, who have shortlisted a number of potential forward options as they eye promotion to the Premier League.

Josh Sargent’s Norwich future

The forward spoke out about his future while on international break, suggesting he will have a choice to make amid uncertainty over his time at Norwich.

"I think there will be a few options this summer if something were to happen," said Sargent, via Leeds Live.

"It's a decision that me and my wife are gonna have to make together, and whatever makes the most sense for our family, as well as my career."

As well as links to Leeds, Nottingham Forest News have reported that the Reds are also interested in his signature this summer.

Norwich heading for Sargent transfer saga

Sargent has a contract with Norwich until the summer of 2028, meaning there is no immediate need to cash in this summer.

However, if Leeds get promoted then a tussle between them and Nottingham Forest for his signature could generate a big potential sale for the club.

A bid in the region of £25 million might be enough to sway Norwich towards a sale, and there’s no doubt the player would be interested in competing in the Premier League again, maybe even the Champions League with Forest.

The Canaries may also just want to hold firm, but due to their poor league position this year it’s highly likely that serious offers will arrive.