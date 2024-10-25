Norwich City head coach Johannes Hoff Thorup has confirmed that goalkeeper Angus Gunn and midfielder Marcelino Nunez are set for a few more weeks on the sidelines due to injuries.

Gunn started Norwich's first nine league games of the season, but he was substituted at half time in the 4-0 win over Hull City before in the international break with a muscular injury, and he has missed the last two matches, with George Long deputising between the sticks.

Nunez enjoyed an excellent start to the campaign, scoring two goals in his first 12 appearances in all competitions, but he was forced off just before the break in the 1-1 draw at Stoke City last Saturday with a hamstring problem.

It was hoped that the pair would be able to return soon, but they will be unavailable for the game against Middlesbrough at Carrow Road on Sunday, and they may not be ready to return until after the November international break.

Despite their recent injury problems, it has been a good few weeks for the Canaries, and they extended their unbeaten run to six games with a 2-2 draw against Preston North End at Deepdale on Tuesday night, with goals from Borja Sainz and Shane Duffy rescuing a point for Thorup's men after Sam Greenwood's penalty and Duane Holmes' strike had given the hosts an early two-goal lead.

Norwich are currently seventh in the table, just two points from the play-offs, and they face a tough game this weekend against a Boro side sitting one place below them.

Championship table (as it stands 25th October) Team P GD Pts 1 Sunderland 11 12 25 2 Burnley 11 12 22 3 Leeds United 11 11 22 4 West Brom 11 6 19 5 Sheffield United 11 6 19 6 Blackburn Rovers 11 5 19 7 Norwich City 11 6 17 8 Middlesbrough 11 2 17

Thorup delivered a positive injury update on winger Christian Fassnacht and midfielder Jacob Sorensen, confirming that both are close to a return, but he revealed that Gunn and Nunez could be set to miss the next few weeks.

"Hopefully some of the guys who have been out for a while will be back soon. We expect Christian Fassnacht back start of next week, Jacob Sorensen has been back," Thorup told the club's official website.

"A couple of weeks from now for Angus Gunn. Same goes for Marcelino Nunez. We have to do it the conservative way, make sure he's fully fit when he gets back to us. Let's see if we can get him back before the international break.

"We make sure the players can be comfortable as possible. We expect injuries, suspensions, we know we can't play with the same team every game. It's about developing the young guys and get the use out of the experienced players. It's a fine balance."

Norwich City will have George Long worry following Angus Gunn blow

There is no doubt that losing Gunn and Nunez for an extended period is incredibly frustrating for Norwich.

After his impressive start to the season, Nunez will be a big miss for the Canaries, but it could be argued that losing Gunn is even more of a blow for Thorup.

It is fair to say that Norwich supporters have not been convinced by Long since his arrival at Carrow Road last summer, and it was a tough night for him at Deepdale in midweek as he gave away a penalty early in the game.

Some have called for academy product Archie Mair to be given a chance in Gunn's absence, but Long was handed a new three-year contract earlier this month, showing that the club do have faith in him, and Thorup looks likely to stick with the 30-year-old this weekend.