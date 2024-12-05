Norwich City head coach Johannes Hoff Thorup has revealed some players could miss Saturday's game against Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road due to illness.

After a run of seven games without a win, it has been a positive few weeks for Norwich, and they have secured comprehensive victories in their last two games.

The Canaries followed up their 6-1 demolition of Plymouth Argyle with a 4-2 win over Luton Town at Carrow Road on Saturday, and while they were forced to work hard by the Hatters, Ante Crnac's double and goals from Emiliano Marcondes and Borja Sainz sealed all three points.

Norwich's poor form in October and November saw them slide down the table, but after three games without defeat, they have moved back up to ninth, and they are only five points from the play-off places.

Championship table (as it stands 5th December) Team P GD Pts 9 Norwich City 18 8 25 10 Millwall 17 5 25 11 Bristol City 18 3 25 12 Sheffield Wednesday 18 -5 25 13 Swansea City 18 1 23 14 Stoke City 18 -3 21 15 Derby County 18 -2 20 16 Coventry City 18 -3 18

The Canaries will be hopeful of picking up a victory against struggling QPR, who are yet to win at home this season, but while they remain in the relegation zone, Marti Cifuentes' side have shown signs of improvement in recent weeks.

Thorup confirmed that defender Jose Cordoba should be available for the game against QPR after returning to training, but he delivered less positive news on midfielder Liam Gibbs and striker Josh Sargent, and he revealed that his squad has been hit by illness ahead of the trip to Loftus Road.

"Jose Cordoba trained all week, so it's looking good," Thorup told the club's official website.

"For Liam Gibbs, 8 to 10 weeks is what we can expect here, but everything went fine with surgery.

"Surgery went fine for Josh Sargent, he's doing well, but realistically it will be the New Year when we see him next.

"He's in a good mood, he was out there doing a little bit of running earlier but we have to be careful.

"We have tried to keep the flu going around away from the players, there is some illness within the group so we have to be careful. We've done team meetings a little different, making a little more distance between each other.

"There could be issues for team selections Saturday. Most of the players look alright, most of the players can train and we sent some home to rest, but most of them are fine."

Norwich City must not underestimate QPR

Given QPR's lowly league position and poor home form, Norwich come into the game on Saturday as clear favourites, particularly after the emphatic victories they have secured in their last two games.

However, the R's are unbeaten in their last three games, and they showed in their 0-0 draw at Watford last time out that they are more than capable of competing with the sides at the top of the division, so the Canaries must not underestimate them.

Norwich are the top scorers in the Championship with 35 goals, but QPR have kept four clean sheets in their last seven games, so Thorup's men will need to be at their best to break down a stubborn Hoops defence, and if they are missing players due to illness, it could be a closer game than many expect.