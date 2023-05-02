Burnley winger Johan Berg Gudmundsson has sent a message to NFL legend JJ Watt and his wife Kealia after it was confirmed that they had invested into the club.

What is JJ Watt’s role at Burnley?

After weeks of speculation, it was revealed last night that Watt and his wife had invested into Burnley. Whilst it hasn’t been detailed just how much of a stake they have in the newly-promoted Premier League side, they are now involved, and they are looking to help raise the global profile of the club.

After the news, Watt sent a heartfelt message to the Clarets support, where he revealed his pride at becoming part of the club, and was delighted with the welcome he had received.

And, taking to Instagram, Gudmundsson followed that up with a direct message to the duo, as he said: ‘Welcome to the Burnley family’.

It remains to be seen what sort of role the new investors have in the club, or whether they do come over to Turf Moor for many games, but they have been following results in recent months, during this hugely successful season.

Vincent Kompany’s side clinched the title at the home of bitter rivals Blackburn last month, to top off what has been a remarkable first campaign for the boss at the club.

Gudmundsson contributed four goals and six assists to help the side over the line, and he will hope to be involved against Cardiff City on the final day in what will also be a day of celebrations for the club.

Burnley are a club on the rise

There are exciting times ahead for Burnley, both on and off the pitch, and fans will be delighted with how the club have progressed in the past 12 months, as the mood was understandably bleak following their relegation. But, Kompany has transformed them on the pitch, and they will be looking forward to returning to the top-flight.

Of course, the knock-on effect of playing in the most watched league on the planet is obvious, and Watt will help grow the Burnley brand in America and beyond. Clearly, that's part of the strategy of the owner in the long-term, so it's good to see that they're making moves in that sense following promotion.

So, it will be interesting to see what sort of role he plays in the future with Burnley, and Watt is sure to appreciate the message from Gudmundsson.