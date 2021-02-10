Joey Pelupessy’s market value at Sheffield Wednesday: Is a drop from £1.35m to £450k fair?

It’s now over three years since Joey Pelupessy made the move to Sheffield Wednesday, and it seems as though the midfielder’s reputation has taken something of a blow in that time.

When Pelupessy joined the Owls from Heracles in his native Holland back in the 2018 January transfer window, Transfermarkt reported that the midfielder had a market value of £1.35million.

Now however, the same site claims that since his move to Hillsborough, the 27-year-old’s value has dropped to just £450,000.

But while that may seem somewhat harsh given that at his age, Pelupessy ought to be at the peak of his career, and is playing for a big club at a good level, it could certainly be argued that that drop in value for the Dutchman during his time in Yorkshire, is in fact justified to a certain extent.

Since making the move to Sheffield Wednesday, Pelupessy has rather struggled to make a positive impact for the club.

The midfielder has often been the subject of frustration for Owls fans in the wake of some disappointing and underwhelming performances, and it does seem as though that is rather backed up by the stats.

While Pelupessy record an average performance rating of 6.67 on WhoScored during his debut season at Hillsborough, that score has dropped in each season since then, and the midfielder is currently averaging just 6.39 during the current campaign.

That of course is not going to convince clubs to stump up big money for him, so you can understand the reduction of his valuation in that sense.

It is also worth noting that Pelupessy is not exactly a regular feature in Wednesday’s first XI, and has started just 25 of their 74 Championship matches since the start of last season.

That in itself suggests that the midfielder is not exactly a key member of the Owls playing squad, something which would only bring down his overall valuation.

Add to that the fact Pelupessy’s contract with Wednesday is set to expire at the end of the season – meaning he could leave the club for nothing in just a few month’s time – and it appears as though the Owls are not in a strong position to get much money for him anyway.

As a result, it does seem as though this drop in valuation for Pelupessy is something of an understandable one, and it will be interesting to see how the circumstances around that impact his future beyond the end of that season, be that with Sheffield Wednesday, or someone else.