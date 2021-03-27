Joey Pelupessy reveals Darren Moore conversations about his Sheffield Wednesday role

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Joey Pelupessy has detailed his discussions about how manager Darren Moore wants to utilise him in his line-up and how he wants the Dutchman to ‘control’ games.

Owls fans have been divided over Pelupessy over the years since Jos Luhukay brought him to the club in 2017, and despite being in and out of the team in the last three years he’s been a regular fixture this season, making 30 league appearances.

Pelupessy has started the last three games under Moore and has slotted into a system that was seen more regularly under the likes of Neil Thompson and Garry Monk – Moore tried to get results with his 4-2-3-1 but it was a 3-5-2 that got the win against Barnsley last week.

The 27-year-old played in a midfield two with Barry Bannan with Callum Paterson in-front of them and it seemed to do the trick, and it’s a deep role that Moore wants Pelupessy to play after one-to-one conversations about his game.

“At the moment he (Moore) wants me in the number six position in front of the defence, like you saw in the game against Barnsley,” Pelupessy said, per the Sheffield Star.

“He wants me control the game as a holding player – of course I can get the ball and play it to my teammates, but it’s important to get me in front of the defence and keep the control – that’s one of my strengths, so I feel good in that role.” The Verdict Some Wednesday fans have noted that Pelupessy has been one of the best players in the last few games, and that may be because of renewed confidence from Moore’s arrival. The fact of the matter is Pelupessy has been very inconsistent over the last four years but if he can keep up the level that he’s shown in the last few matches, then he may be able to make that holding midfield role his own. He may also play himself into a new contract as well – Pelupessy’s deal expires this summer and Moore may have already seen enough to want to offer him a new deal, regardless of what league Wednesday will be in.