Joey Pelupessy receives clear message from former Sheffield Wednesday teammate

Fernando Forestieri may no longer be a Sheffield Wednesday player, but it seems he still retains a strong relationship with a number of the Ows squad.

After five seasons at Hillsborough, during which time he made 134 appearances and scored 40 goals in all competitions for the Owls, it was announced last June that Forestieri had turned down a new contract with the club, bringing his time with Wednesday to an end.

Forestieri then completed a return to his former Udinese in September, although it seems he is still keeping an eye on the fortunes of his former teammates at Hillsborough, judging by his latest social media interaction with Pelupessy.

After the Wednesday midfielder took to his Instagram page on Wednesday to celebrate his side’s win over Middlesbrough in the final game of 2020, Forestieri was keen to respond, dubbing Pelupessy the pitbull, and telling the Dutchman that he misses him.

So far this season, Pelupessy has made a total of 18 Championship appearances for the Owls, which is already one more than in the entirety of the previous campaign.

The Verdict

This is good to see from Forestieri.

The Italian certainly made an impact on Wednesday during his time at the club on occasions, and things like this show that the Owls made an impression on him as well, which is probably to be expected given how long he was there.

It is probably worth pointing out as well that despite some recent criticism, Pelupessy has turned in some solid performances recently for Wednesday.

That that is now being noticed is promising for the Owls, since it should give the 27-year-old the confidence to continue playing like that over the next few months as his side look to get out of trouble in the relegation battle.