Joey Pelupessy opens up on Sheffield Wednesday future

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Joey Pelupessy has suggested that he has yet to hear from the Owls over whether he might be offered a new contract, but he revealed he would be open to all possibilities.

Pelupessy has found himself in and out of the starting line-up for the Owls in the Championship so far this campaign, with the Dutch midfielder having started seven of Sheffield Wednesday’s opening 20 matches whilst making 16 appearances in total (Sofascore). Tony Pulis, though, has started him in the last matches including the vital win against Coventry City last time out.

The 27-year-old could have left Sheffield Wednesday in the summer, but in the end the club decided to activate the one-year option they had on his contract.

That means he is once again entering the January transfer window with just six months remaining on his current deal. However, the fact that he has been started in the last two games suggests he still has a key role to play in the squad.

Speaking to Dutch outlet Elfvoetbal, the midfielder suggested that he has not had any conversations with the club about his long-term future since the extension was activated on his deal in the summer. However, he did reveal he is open to potentially staying at the club and keeping all of his options available.

He said: “My option was lifted last summer. That is the last thing I heard from the club management. I can now only work hard, train well and perform well in competitions. In principle, I am open to everything and will always listen when what comes my way. In any case, I’m really enjoying myself at Sheffield. I am happy that I took this step and played many matches (94 officially, 83 in the Championship). I would not have wanted to miss this period. ”

The verdict

Pelupessy has endured something of a mixed spell at Sheffield Wednesday with the midfielder never having been able to fully convince supporters that he is of the right quality to be a key man in the middle of the park for the Owls. It has looked like he could be potentially on the way out of the club in the summer, but he has signed the new deal and fought his way back into the first-team fold.

Pulis is not blessed with options and Pelupessy has earned his trust in the last two matches, and against Coventry, he delivered a strong performance making five tackles, one interception, and one key pass (Sofascore). That type of form means he is likely to be viewed as an important player over the next few weeks and therefore makes it unlikely he will leave in January.

However, as he says he has not yet had contact over his long-term future, so it might be a case of waiting until the summer and trying to impress Pulis to earn a fresh deal in the meantime. Whether or not the Owls are still in the Championship at the end of the campaign could also well be a key factor in whether he is able to remain with the Owls.