Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton has warned Bolton Wanderers that intends to "pick as strong a team as I can" when they meet at the Memorial Stadium on the final day of the League One season.

With no threat of relegation and no hope of a top six finish, the Gas don't have anything to play for whereas the visitors will be looking to hold onto fifth place and to carry some momentum into the play-offs.

League One play-off permutations

Alongside Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley, Bolton's play-off place is already confirmed - with Derby County and Peterborough United jostling for the final top six place.

However, if the Rams win and Wanderers don't, they would leapfrog Ian Evatt's side and finish fifth. For Bolton, that would mean a play-off semi-final against a Wednesday team that won more than 90 League One points this season and narrowly missed out on automatic promotion.

With momentum so important in the play-offs as well, Evatt will be desperate to take all three points back to the North West on Sunday.

Joey Barton's Bolton Wanderers claim

Rovers certainly aren't going to make it easy for them.

Speaking to Bristol Live, Barton has issued his verdict on tomorrow's visitors and warned them that he'll be naming as strong an XI as he can despite the fact they have nothing to play for.

He said: "They are a good side. We know from going up there earlier in the season that they are a good side.

"I will pick as strong a team as I can. We will see where the bodies are.

"You want to see where you are compared to those top chasing sides. We’ve done really well against the better teams, it’s the lump-it teams that we struggle against so we are going to have to change that next season.

"Hopefully, we can cause Bolton some problems on Sunday. They’ve got one eye on what’s to come and we might just catch them but we’ve got to be at our best, certainly better than we were at the start of each half on Tuesday."

Barton's side are finishing the season on an awful run - having lost four of their last five games - but have frustrated some of the division's top sides in 2022/23.

They've held Derby, Peterborough, Barnsley, and Ipswich Town to draws over the last few months and got a point away at the UniBol in the reverse fixture.