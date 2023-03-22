Burnley are storming back towards the Premier League and are only three victories away from sealing promotion from the Championship.

Vincent Kompany's side have blown the Championship away this season, registering 83 points from 37 fixtures. They've picked up 24 wins, drawn 11 times and lost only twice.

They are well on course to smash their 2015/16 record, when Sean Dyche's side recorded a 93-point season to outstrip Middlesbrough and Brighton to the title.

A debate that's raging amongst Burnley fans right now is which of the 2015/16 title-winning side would break into Kompany's current set-up.

There were honourable mentions for the likes of Andre Gray, yet it was three players that dominated the conversation: Tom Heaton, Ben Mee and Joey Barton.

Heaton was ever-present for Burnley in 2015/16 and only conceded 35 goals in 46 games, whilst Mee produced mammoth performances in defence and didn't miss a game.

Barton, meanwhile, was a tenacious midfield option, playing 38 times and providing plenty of class for Dyche.

We dive into the debate around that trio here, as Burnley fans weigh up a fairly challenging scenario: