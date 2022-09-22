Joey Barton sends message to ex-Bristol Rovers man Elliot Anderson after Newcastle announcement

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton has taken to Twitter to congratulate Elliot Anderson for earning a new contract at Newcastle United.

Barton signed Anderson on a temporary basis last season from the Magpies.

This particular bit of business turned out to be a masterstroke by the Gas as they excelled with Anderson in their side.

The 19-year-old spearheaded a push for promotion by delivering a host of fantastic attacking displays in the fourth-tier.

As well as scoring eight goals for Rovers, Anderson also chipped in with five assists as the club sealed a place in League One on the final day of the 2022/23 campaign.

The attacking midfielder has gone on to feature on four occasions for Newcastle since returning to St James’ Park earlier this year.

Having signed a new long-term deal with the Magpies yesterday, Anderson will now be aiming to establish himself as a key player for the club over the coming years.

After Anderson shared his reaction to his new deal on social media, Barton decided to send him a message.

The Rovers boss posted: “Well deserved mate.

“Kick on again now…”

Well deserved mate. Kick on again now…❤️💪 https://t.co/MXZlXHe0al — Joey Barton (@Joey7Barton) September 22, 2022

The Verdict

When you consider that Anderson possesses an abundance of talent, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he ends up becoming a key player for Newcastle.

If it wasn’t for the attacking midfielder’s exploits in the second-half of the previous campaign, Rovers would still be playing in the fourth-tier this season.

The club’s supporters will be keeping an eye on Anderson’s progress over the coming months as well as focusing on their own side’s escapades in League One.

Currently 21st in the third-tier standings, the Gas will be determined to secure a much-needed victory this weekend in their showdown with Accrington Stanley.

Having failed to win any of their last six league games, Rovers will need their players to step up to the mark at the Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

