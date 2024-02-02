Highlights Bolton Wanderers secured the signing of Aaron Collins from Bristol Rovers on Deadline Day, with a deal worth around £750,000 accepted.

Despite interest from Charlton Athletic, Collins chose to sign a three-and-a-half year deal with Bolton under Ian Evatt.

Collins has had success in the lower leagues, scoring goals for Morecambe, Forest Green Rovers, and Bristol Rovers, including 16 goals and 12 assists last season.

Bolton Wanderers were able to get Bristol Rovers striker Aaron Collins through the Toughsheet Community Stadium doors on Deadline Day.

It came as the Gas had turned down an initial offer by the Championship promotion chasers, with a second deal worth around £750,000 according to The Bolton News, accepted.

Despite interest from fellow League One side Charlton Athletic, Collins put pen to paper on a three-and-a-half year deal with Ian Evatt's side.

Bolton Wanderers sign Aaron Collins

After a week of back and forth between the two sides, a deal was finally agreed for the sale of Collins.

While the Gas' estimation of their strikers' value was close to £1 million according to Bristol Live, they were still able to obtain an excellent fee while also keeping Chris Martin at the club after reported interest from Queens Park Rangers.

Matt Taylor's side confirmed the signing of Nottingham Forest attacking midfielder Brandon Aguilera, Hull City winger Harry Vaughan on loan and centre-back Elkan Baggott on loan from Ipswich Town - making it three signings on the final day of the window.

Aaron Collins' statistics for Bristol Rovers

The Welshman was signed by Wolves very early in his career but never got a chance to impress at Molineux, securing many loans during his time in the West Midlands.

It wasn’t until he left the club permanently that he started to catch the eye, as he scored goals in the lower leagues of the English football pyramid with Morecambe and Forest Green Rovers.

Aaron Collins' stats per division (As it stands February 1st, per Transfermarkt) Division Apps Goals Assists League Two 187 41 17 League One 73 19 21 Premier League 2 23 3 2 National League 6 2 0

His time with Forest Green earned him his move to Bristol Rovers in 2021 and scored 15 goals in 45 League Two appearances, as well as chipping in with two assists, as he helped the club achieve promotion to League One.

Then, last season, Collins was voted the best player in League One, as he scored 16 goals and recorded 12 assists in 46 league appearances.

So far, in this campaign, the 26-year-old has been as prolific in front of goal, as he’s only got three to his name, but he has claimed nine assists, and he will be hoping to improve on that tally at Bolton.

Joey Barton wishes Aaron Collins 'Good Luck' on Bolton Wanderers move

After the move was confirmed, Collins penned a heartful message to Gasheads after ending his three-year stay at the club.

In the club's statement confirming the departure, Collins' farewell message stated: "Gasheads, what a two-and-a-half years it has been. From scoring that screamer against Oxford in the FA Cup, to that 4-3 win away at Rochdale, and then making history with the 7-0 win on that final day - being a part of getting this club back to League One will live with me forever and I’ll never forget the feeling of being on top of that lamppost on Gloucester Road, celebrating with all of you Gasheads.

"Being named as League One Player of the Season 2022/23 was a special achievement, and I'm so grateful it was part of this incredible club. I couldn't have done it without the support of the Gasheads, and the noise you make, week in and week out.

"I will forever cherish the memories of playing in the blue and white quarters and hope one day I can be a part of the Gas family once again. Who knows what the future holds.

"I'd like to thank both the players and the staff who have been a part of my journey at Rovers. I've made friends for life, and have loved my time here.

"Goodnight Irene. For now..."

Taking to Instagram, Collins said: "Delighted to have signed for this massive club, looking forward to the next 3 and a half years!

Big push for the next 19 games!!"

Among the comments, former manager Barton commented a message wishing his former striker the best of luck at his new club.

The comment read: "Good luck Azza." During their time together, Collins scored 38 times for Barton as they secured promotion from League Two back in 2022.