Joey Barton reveals thoughts over “top side” Sheffield Wednesday ahead of Bristol Rovers fixture

Bristol Rovers will have another tough league fixture in midweek, with the Gas set to face off against Sheffield Wednesday.

Having played Plymouth, at the very top of the League One table, at the weekend, the side now face the Owls who are also in the play-off spots. It means that the club have had two back-to-back tough tests but Joey Barton has told Bristol Live that despite Wednesday being a ‘top side’ his team will play with ‘no fear’ and will be confident of getting some points.

Rovers have certainly proven they can do that in the third tier already this campaign. Not only did they hold Argyle to a 2-2 draw at the weekend but they have also now gone unbeaten in their last five League One outings.

It is a run that has seen them now rise towards the top half of the table and with five points separating them from sixth place, there is every chance the club could be looking at a potential run for promotion. There is a long way to go yet but the signs are certainly promising under Barton at Rovers.

Wednesday though also have their heart set on a promotion to the Championship. Having only narrowly missed out via the play-offs last time around, they will want to go one better this season. They’ll have an eye on the automatic spots and might even be dreaming of a title tilt too.

It means both teams will be well up for the game in midweek and both will want the points – and Barton feels his side can get them, as he said: “They are a top side, but Hillsborough will be full and they will be expected to beat us, a newly-promoted team, and we’ll go there with a spring in our step because of the second half against Plymouth, but also with no fear. We are going there to attack them and we’ve got everything to gain and nothing to lose.”

The Verdict

Joey Barton is doing some very good work with Bristol Rovers this season – and in the last – and therefore they will certainly be full of confidence ahead of the Sheffield Wednesday game.

Had they been battered at the weekend by Plymouth, it might be a different story. The Gas though held their own against the team at the top of the table and managed to put in a solid showing and claimed a point. They will feel they can do something similar against the Owls now and the proof is in the pudding.

If they can emulate the same kind of performance as they did against Argyle, then there is every chance they could hold or even beat Wednesday. In a division like League One, and in the EFL in general, plenty of teams have already proven that anything is possible when it comes to claiming wins.

With Rovers in excellent form too, now is a better time than any to play against the Owls.