Joey Barton reveals thoughts over Bristol Rovers being “punished” and building squad

Bristol Rovers are back in League One this season but despite only just being newly-promoted, they are faring well in the third tier.

The Gas could only manage a 4-2 loss at the weekend against Derby though but prior to that, they managed to go five games unbeaten. That includes fixtures against high-flying Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth but Joey Barton was unhappy with his side against the Rams and claimed to Bristol Live that his side were ‘punished’ and that they are still trying to establish themselves in the division.

Rovers have managed to claim 20 points from their opening 17 games and despite managing to claim plenty of wins in the last few weeks, they are now back down in the bottom half of the division.

They are currently sat in 16th but fans of the Gas won’t be too worried about their position right now considering how they have been performing recently. The wins have been piling up and their loss to Derby is their first for a good few fixtures.

Against the Rams at the weekend though, it was an early capitulation for the League One side. Rovers had shipped four goals before half-time and were 3-0 down before the half was even done. Goals from Bobby Thomas and Antony Evans brought them back within two goals but they couldn’t produce any more and came away without any points.

Now, Barton has admitted that the experience will be part of his team’s ‘learning process’ and that he is still trying to establish them as a team in League One.

Speaking about it, Barton said: “It’s part of their learning. The reality for us is we are still trying to build our team and establish ourselves in this division.

“When you come to these tough places, you have to be pretty much perfect and your start to the game has got to be exceptional. Today, it wasn’t and we got punished.”

The Verdict

Joey Barton has done a superb job in leading Bristol Rovers back up the EFL pyramid and into League One but the issue is whether this bad result will tip the tide against the Gas.

The club have been excellent in recent weeks and some of the results they have pulled off have been superb. Draws with Plymouth and Sheffield Wednesday show that the club can continue to progress and are in good shape right now to be able to hold out against better teams.

Even with a loss to Derby, they can brush themselves off and go again soon. It will hurt Barton and his team to have fallen to a first defeat in five against the Rams but they are a strong side who have only just dropped into the division from the Championship and they shouldn’t take much disappointment from the fixture.

Barton though is a manager who wants the best from his team – so he is bound to be unhappy to lose against Derby.