Joey Barton reacts as Bristol Rovers strike player reunion

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton has been discussing the return of Luke McCormick to the Memorial Stadium.

The Gas confirmed that the 23 year-old had re-joined the club from AFC Wimbledon, penning a three-year deal with Rovers.

McCormick was one of the standout players in Rovers’ disappointing 2020/21 season, in which the club was relegated to League Two.

McCormick made 39 appearances for the club that year, scoring six goals and getting two assists.

Rovers boss Barton has expressed his delight over the signing, as quoted by the club’s website: “There were few positives to come out of my first few months at Rovers and the relegation into League Two, but without doubt Luke McCormick was one.

“His effort and ability were clear to see when throughout that period he gave everything for our course in a tough time. I’m delighted to be able to bring him back to Bristol Rovers permanently.

“We are keen to sign good people and good players and he is both. He will be a superb addition to our group.”

McCormick returns to Bristol Rovers off the back of another impressive season, as the former Chelsea academy player scored seven goals and provided seven assists for AFC Wimbledon.

Like with his first spell at The Gas, however, McCormick’s season ended in relegation to League Two.

The Verdict

It’s no surprise that Barton is delighted with the club’s seventh summer signing. McCormick is someone that Barton has been able to rely on before in his first spell at the Memorial Stadium.

McCormick’s sublime work rate, as well as well as his natural technical ability must’ve been two key factors as to why Rovers have been spending the majority of the summer trying to get a deal done with the Dons.

McCormick is no stranger to the Memorial Stadium. The only difference with his second spell with the club is that he’ll get to play in front of the Rovers faithful.

