Joey Barton pushing to secure top Bristol Rovers transfer target

Bristol Rovers and Joey Barton are pushing to secure their main transfer target this summer, it has been claimed.

As per journalist Alan Nixon via his Patreon, the Gas are keen to bring Luke McCormick back to the club this summer.

The 23-year-old spent the 2020/21 campaign on loan at Bristol Rovers from Chelsea.

When released by the Blues last summer, the midfielder joined AFC Wimbledon on a free transfer.

Nixon reports that the 23-year-old could sign for Rovers as soon as this week, providing that a transfer fee can be agreed between the Gas and Wimbledon.

In a worrying conclusion, Nixon states that a mystery League One rival could be set to pounce in order to try and beat Rovers to McCormick’s signature.

Impressive 2021/22

After joining Wimbledon last summer, McCormick was undoubtedly a shining star in a struggling Dons side, with the club eventually relegated down to League Two at the end of the campaign.

That did not prevent the 23-year-old scoring seven goals and registering eight assists in 40 League One appearances from midfield though, demonstrating the talent he has.

When on loan with Bristol Rovers in 2020/21, the midfielder scored six goals and registered one assist in 39 League One matches.

The Verdict

This would be a fantastic signing for Joey Barton at Bristol Rovers.

With Elliot Anderson having returned to Newcastle after his Gas loan deal, the club have a creative void in their squad, and McCormick could certainly fill it.

His goals and assists in a struggling side last season are testament to his ability, and given Wimbledon have been relegated, Rovers may be able to secure his transfer for a decent fee.

In that sense, it is a move that would make sense for all parties. It will certainly be interesting to see if there are any further developments as next week progresses.