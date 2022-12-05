Joey Barton provides significant update on Bristol Rovers player ahead of Port Vale clash

Bristol Rovers made it three games unbeaten in the league as they drew 1-1 with Bolton Wanderers on Friday night.

Joey Barton’s men took an early lead at the University of Bolton Stadium through teenager Josh Coburn, with the attacker striking the ball into the back of the net from Anthony Evans’ pass.

Despite looking set to take all three points home, the Gas suffered a last-minute hard break as Bolton striker Dion Charles curled the ball home and grabbed the Trotters a fair point on the night.

However, despite the sickening result for Rovers, Barton did receive a boost before the game as winger Harry Andersen was able to travel and train with the first-team squad before Friday’s encounter.

The versatile winger Anderson has been out with a foot injury since the 1-1 draw at Sheffield Wednesday six weeks ago, and although he’s been in and out of the side on a regular basis, he still remains a key player for Barton, not just because he can cover multiple positions but because of his role as a true team player and his ability to execute a game plan.

Executing a game plan is something that frustrated Barton on Friday night, as he brought midfielder Luke McCormick on, but he failed to deliver a message that Barton requested.

While Anderson may not start their next game against Port Vale at the Mem this Saturday, he will still be an important player to have off the bench to either change the game or close a match out.

Barton told Bristol Live: “He trained this morning, so we wanted him with the group. Harry is such a good team man, a team personality that we wanted around the group with his positivity. He comes into contention now for Port Vale.”

Barton went on to explain what happened when McCormick entered the pitch and whether he passed on the necessary instructions for his teammate.

He added: “We’re disappointed we haven’t won but if we want to get out of this division, they’re wins that you’ve got to hang onto and get the job done.

“That’s where the January window is going to come and play a big part for us because we need to have no dip in quality when people come onto the pitch.

“And I think we lost a bit of a platform when we put Macca on in the last part; he’s gone on with instructions and hasn’t given them out. That frustrates me.

“He’s saying he did say it, others saying he didn’t. He got a little bit confused. And part of this young group’s learning is, in the inferno, you’ve got to follow instructions.”

The Verdict

Harry Anderson may not be the most glamorous player, but he is someone that Barton knows he can rely on when he’s called upon, and in situations like Friday night, he can be integral.

Anderson’s return will bring that experience that you could say is lacking in Bristol Rovers’ team at times. As Barton states, he is obviously looking at the January transfer window as an opportunity to add more players to his squad, but not just any players, but players that can bring quality to the pitch whether they start or come off the bench.

Barton clearly feels his squad still lacks strong depth and that when he brings players on, they may not be as good as the ones leaving the pitch. January may be a chance for Barton to add one or two proven players who can help players like McCormick out in situations like Friday night.