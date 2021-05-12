Joey Barton offers reaction as QPR celebrate play-off milestone

Joey Barton has taken to social media to reflect on Queens Park Rangers’ play-off run in the Championship seven years ago where they, of course, ended up beating Derby County in the final.

The R’s had a good season in the Championship this year but a sluggish start to the campaign meant that a play-off place was always going to be tough to get.

Indeed, so it proved as they finished just outside the top six but there is renewed hope that a play-off push can be put together next season.

Of course, they’d love to emulate the run of 2013/14 where they beat Wigan Athletic over two legs before beating Derby in the final, with QPR taking to social media to celebrate seven years since the famous win over the Latics in the second leg in W12.

Indeed, Joey Barton joined in on looking back:

What a night. A special couple of weeks in West London. 💙👍 https://t.co/98F4VmowLu — Joey Barton💙 (@Joey7Barton) May 12, 2021

The Verdict

Austin, as he was so often for Rangers in his first spell at the club, was the hero that night with a goal in extra time sealing the Hoops’ progression to the final at Wembley where, of course, they beat Derby County late on via a dramatic goal from Bobby Zamora.

No play-offs this season for the Hoops, of course, but 2021 certainly sparked hopes that next season will provide a top six run.

QPR quiz: Does the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 Turf Moor Higher Lower