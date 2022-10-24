Joey Barton makes “unplayable” claim over Bristol Rovers player

Bristol Rovers may have only just come back into League One after promotion from the fourth tier but they are already flying this season.

They’re only just out of the top half of the table in 13th and are five points off the play-offs after an exceptional run of form that has seen them not lose in their last five third tier outings.

After holding league leaders Plymouth to a draw at the weekend too, the hope is that this excellent run can continue – and Rovers’ boss Joey Barton has singled out Ryan Loft for some high praise in particular from the squad, telling Bristol Live he is ‘unplayable at times’ when on the field for the Gas.

The striker didn’t bag a goal at the weekend but he did get an assist and also won more duels than anyone else on the field, as well as being the most fouled player. It showed that he was a constant thorn in the side of Argyle and came away as one of the best performers.

It means the 25-year-old now has four goals and one assist in 14 matches and is now one of the first names on the teamsheet for Rovers. He has led the line well and having took a while to settle after joining back in January, he is now an integral member of the team.

He’s certainly a player that Barton is an admirer of and that he can depend upon, as he was full of praise after the player’s showing at the weekend. Speaking about the striker then, he said: “I’m buzzing for him, I really am, because he is the epitome of hard work. If you keep working hard in this game and you keep turning up and doing the right things, it does reward you. That’s my experience of it. If you cut corners and you think you’re too cool for school, football has a funny way of tripping you up.

“I look today, he’s unplayable at times, he really is. It’s not only that, it’s the shift he does for the team, which opens up channels and I know Azza is getting all the plaudits and if he gets the hat-trick ball, Rob Page’s Sunday roast is a bit trickier for him, but a lot of that comes off the bedrock of Ryan’s work and the shift he does for the team.”

The Verdict

Ryan Loft has been superb this season for Bristol Rovers and is justifying the fee that the club paid out to bring him to the club back in the January transfer window.

The forward has been sharp, has found his goalscoring touch and his play in attack also brings his teammates into play. He bagged an assist at the weekend and even though he wasn’t one of the two players who scored against Plymouth, he still walked away as one of the best performing players – a feat that shows just how invaluable he now is to the side.

Barton is clearly a big fan of the striker and even with other players in his team and on the field getting on the scoresheet and working hard, it is Loft upfront who continues to draw the attention from the manager. The 25-year-old has come a long way for the Gas then and is now one of the first names on the teamsheet.

There is every chance he can hit double figures in terms of his goal tally for Rovers this campaign and if he does, his value will continue to skyrocket at Bristol Rovers this season.