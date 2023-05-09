Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton has labelled the £4 million deal Burnley did for Scott Twine as a “starting point” for Aaron Collins this summer.

It was an okay season for Rovers after returning to England’s third tier, they finished the season in 17th place on 53 points, eight points clear of the relegation zone.

One man who has played a key role in Rovers surviving in League One is top goal scorer Aaron Collins.

How has Aaron Collins performed this season?

Since moving to Bristol Rovers, Collins has been a breath of fresh air and has really got his professional football career up and running.

The 25-year-old joined the Gas in 2021 on a free transfer from Forest Green Rovers and since joining the club he has scored 33 times and registered 15 assists.

The forward was a big influence in Rovers’ successful promotion campaign, but this season he seems to have kicked on a gear.

Collins has scored 16 times and provided 12 assists, making him the eighth top scorer in the league and the third highest assists provider.

The forward was rewarded for his fine form this season by being named League One Player of the Season.

His performances in a side who are in the bottom half of League One has got the attention of admirers, with scouts from different clubs having had a look at Collins this season.

Joey Barton on Aaron Collins’ transfer value

Now Collins’ manager is expected offers for his services this summer after his stellar campaign in League One.

Collins is under contract at Rovers until the summer of 2025, which means they are in no rush to sell their forward. However, with the club posting record losses for 2021/22, it could be the club’s hands are tied if a decent offer is made.

Ahead of the summer transfer window opening, Barton believes the club are in a strong negotiating position but refers to Scott Twine’s move to Burnley and other strikers from League One leaving clubs as a baseline for Collins this summer.

He told Bristol Live: ““Starting point? Has to be where Twine started. It will be a Championship club from what I’ve heard, and it’ll depend on how the seasons finish. From what I’ve heard who is circling, whether they come through with an offer or not I’m not sure. From what I have (also) heard there are a couple of teams that aren’t Championship teams next year.

“I’d look at it and Ipswich paid £1.6m for Kayden Jackson from Accrington Stanley (in 2018). He wasn’t validated in League One. I don’t know what Peterborough paid for Clarke-Harris (from Rovers in 2020). Johnno, with the greatest respect to him, doesn’t have the athletic output of Aaron.

“Aaron is more appealing because of the scope he has to improve with the international stuff, and he is getting better.

“I don’t know, but I’ll imagine the starting point is where Scott Twine started from and the fact that it’s not just me, but the whole of the league has said he’s the best player in the league. In a better side, he’d have scored more goals and got more assists.

“We’re in a great spot in terms of they’ll pay a premium for him. He probably won’t get capped, he’s English isn’t he Scott Twine? He won’t get capped by England unless he’s struck by a lightning bolt. Whereas Aaron in the near future could be a full international. If he signs for a bigger team than us, the likelihood is he is going to get an international cap.”

Collins is very much likely going to attract strong interest this summer, as did Twine last summer, but Rovers are in a position where they still have time on their hands, so if Collins is going to leave then it will need to be an offer that the club can’t refuse.