Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton has backed former loanee Elliot Anderson to go far in the game as he scored for Newcastle United on their pre-season tour.

Elliot Anderson continues to impress for Newcastle

The local lad enjoyed a real breakthrough campaign last time out, featuring in 27 games in all competitions as Eddie Howe’s side finished in the top four and reached a cup final.

Despite the money in the club, Anderson remains part of Howe’s plans moving forward, and he has had a very productive pre-season so far.

After scoring in the win at Gateshead, Anderson finished superbly as the Magpies played out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Aston Villa in the US.

The 20-year-old timed his run superbly to get in behind the defence, before displaying real composure to beat Ezri Konsa, and he then finished well past Emi Martinez.

The footage was shared on social media by the Premier League side, and it prompted a response from Barton, who obviously turned out for Newcastle in his playing days.

Taking to Twitter, the Rovers boss gave a glowing verdict on Anderson.

“Going to be some player, this boy.”

Bristol Rovers spell has helped Elliot Anderson

Of course, Barton has a connection with Anderson after bringing the player to the Memorial Stadium on loan in the 2021/22 campaign.

The midfielder only joined in January, but he made a huge impact, scoring a fantastic seven goals and registering six assists in just 21 appearances.

That huge contribution helped Bristol Rovers win promotion to League One on a dramatic final day, so all connected to the club will have fond memories of the player, and they will be delighted to see him doing well with his boyhood club.

Barton had tried to bring Anderson back to the club following promotion, but the decision was made that he would stick with the north-east outfit.

What next for Elliot Anderson?

Anderson will know that this is a big pre-season for him, and he is doing everything right to make sure Howe gives him a chance when the Premier League starts.

Even with the talent in the Newcastle squad, Anderson is showing he has something different, and his ability to play in several midfield roles is going to help him as he looks to play a big role in what will be a memorable season for the club as they return to the Champions League.

The player will no doubt credit Barton and his time with Bristol Rovers as key to his development.

Bristol Rovers summer transfer plans

The challenge for Barton will be to find the next Anderson - and it won’t be easy! The Bristol Rovers boss has utilised the loan market well over the years, and the development of the Newcastle man will help the League One side as clubs know it’s a good place for their youngsters to improve.

Another Premier League loan is on the cards in the coming days, with keeper Matthew Cox set to sign from Brentford in what looks like a coup for the club.

Bristol Rovers begin their League One season with a trip to Portsmouth on August 5.