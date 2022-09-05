Joey Barton makes Bristol Rovers free agent market admission

Joey Barton is keeping his options open in regards to adding to his squad following the closure of the summer transfer window, with the Bristol Rovers boss sharing his thoughts whilst in conversation with Bristol Live.

The Gas welcomed Josh Coburn, Bobby Thomas and Sylvester Jasper to the Memorial Stadium on Deadline Day, with all three arriving on loan deals.

Barton’s business on Deadline Day took the Gas to ten signings during the summer following their promotion back to League One.

Confined to looking into the free agent market after the closure of the recent window, Joey Barton told Bristol Live: “You’re always looking to add quality.

“We’ve had to spin the wheel on a couple of loans and I think you’ve seen with Sylvester Jasper, he’s a gamble in terms of he’s a young player who’s had a couple of loans, but we felt he had an energy and an enthusiasm in terms of what we’ve seen that he can give something different.

“He only had a little cameo but certainly he can give us something we’ve probably lacked since Sammy Nic, Elliot and Luke Thomas left the building; somebody who has the ability to carry you up the pitch and, again, I do think we have a good squad and a good group, it’s mine and the coaching staff’s job now to bed them in and get the operating standards going forward.

“They’re going to have to learn our system, the way our team plays and I’m delighted the window’s closed now. Could we have done a bit more? Yeah, possibly, you know I was vocal about replacing certain players who have left the building but I’ve had fantastic support from the owner.

“We tried to do all the business we could. There’s nobody really who went off the board in the last 48 hours that we didn’t know about. There is still the free market so we’ve got space to do something if we decide to do that.

“But, again, could we have got more – yeah, for sure. I definitely would have wanted a bit more but also I think we’ve got more than enough to get the job done and the job for us is staying in the division.

“If I’d have gotten another winger and a left-sided centre-half I’d have been delighted with the window. As it was we didn’t quite manage to do that. We might be able to get stuff in the free transfer market but we’ll see how that plays out.”

The verdict

The free agent market is always an interesting route to take, as there will be some players who are desperate to get back playing and will lower wage demands.

This could help the Gas attract quality that they may have thought was unattainable during recent weeks, with these players certainly taking to exciting projects.

Outlining that he would have been delighted if a winger and a left-sided-centre-half was signed, it will be interesting to see if anything develops over the next few weeks.

First and foremost, Bristol Rovers will be striving to escape the League One drop but they will certainly have ambitions beyond that initial objective.