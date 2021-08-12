Joey Barton keen to hold on to Bristol Rovers ace amid League One interest

Bristol Rovers have rejected a bid from Lincoln City for Brandon Hanlan as per the Bristol Post, and won’t let the forward leave until new signings are made.

With the recent departures of James Daly and Jonah Ayunga, Barton will be determined to keep a hold of Hanlan despite interest from higher divisions.

The Gas have already strengthened their attacking options this summer, bringing in; Brett Pitman, Harvey Saunders and Aaron Collins from Swindon Town, Fleetwood Town and Forest Green Rovers respectively.

However, Barton is still keen on keeping four forwards at the club, and will only allow Hanlan to leave The Memorial Stadium after a replacement has been found.

Bristol Rovers had to pay Gillingham £150,000, in compensation, for Hanlan and it’s believed the League Two side will only consider offers that match that figure.

Last season, Brandon Hanlan was the second-highest scorer for Bristol Rovers – picking up seven goals in the league. Following The Gas’ relegation to League Two, the 24-year-old is expected to better this return.

Joey Barton admitted to Bristol Live that his squad wasn’t quite ready; “We’ve got work to do in the transfer market, I’ve got players that need to leave the club but are playing at the minute because we’ve got no other bodies.

“There are lads whose future will lie elsewhere.”

Bristol Rovers lost their opening league fixture, against Mansfield Town, and have already been knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Cheltenham Town. Joey Barton will be hoping his side can improve this weekend against Stevenage.

The Verdict

Brandon Hanlan is a talented player and The Gas should do all they can to retain the services of the 24-year-old. The arrivals of Saunders, Collins and Pitman should be enough cover if Hanlan does leave – but at 33 it seems possible Pitman at least will be rotated, and keeping four forwards does keep Barton’s attacking options open.

With just a year remaining on Hanlan’s contract, Bristol Rovers should consider all offers that comes in for the forward, but a replacement should be signed before any departure is sanctioned, in order to maintain depth up top.

