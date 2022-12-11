Joey Barton issues exciting prediction regarding Middlesbrough player

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton believes that on-loan Middlesbrough striker Josh Coburn could one day go on to play for England.

Coburn joined the Gas on loan from Boro in September and after an injury-disrupted start to life at the club, he has hugely impressed since returning to full fitness with five goals in 13 appearances.

The 20-year-old has been a key part of the Rovers side that has lost just one of their last 11 league games.

Although Coburn did not get on the scoresheet, he put in another excellent battling display in the 1-0 win over Port Vale at the Memorial Stadium on Saturday, with Aaron Collins’ 87th-minute winner sealing all three points and moving Barton’s side up to 12th in the table, just three points off the play-offs.

Coburn’s partnership with Collins has been crucial to Rovers’ recent run and Barton will be hoping that he is not recalled to the Riverside Stadium in January.

The 40-year-old was full of praise for his front man and was in no doubt about his future career prospects.

“For 20, you’ll struggle to see someone come into League One and handle the game at the level that he does,” Barton told Bristol Live.

“I’ve said it many times before I think he’s a real talent, Middlesbrough have got a fantastic prospect on their hands and we’re proud and privileged to have him in our team and he’s grown from the regular rhythm of games.

“You can see his performances growing week by week and again he was head and shoulders the quality player on the pitch.

“When you watch him play, it’s just the things he does – his composure, his touch and he’s very much baby faced. If you saw a snapshot of his head you’d think he’s only 14 but he’s got that frame, but it’s not just that, it’s the way he uses it.

“Josh is a huge player in our team. But I think he has an enormous future out in front of him if he gets a little bit of luck with injuries, I think he could go on to play for England.

“For someone of that size, his athleticism, the way he goes looking for work; it’s just me saying this, so I’m not comparing him to this player but there’s a few strikers who you play against over the course of your journey as a player who do things differently.

“I always remember playing against Zlatan Ibrahimovic and he went looking for physicality with the opposition centre-half and very rarely do you see forwards doing that, unless they’re the big bent nosed, physical centre-forward.

“Josh has got that level of looking for physicality but he’s got a real touch of class about him. It’s a rare combination.”

The verdict

Coburn has been outstanding for Bristol Rovers so far.

His performances have been exceptional and he has shown that he has the physicality to deal with League One, the aerial ability, quality with the ball at his feet and clinical finishing in front of goal.

In many ways, Coburn is an all-round striker and the impact he has had on the Rovers team cannot be understated.

The truth is that Coburn is quite unlucky not to have been given an opportunity at his parent club as he displayed many of the same attributes when playing for Boro in the Championship.

But regular senior minutes in the third tier will benefit his development significantly and playing under a manager like Barton who has so much belief in him will give him a huge amount of confidence.

He will no doubt go on to have a career at a higher level and if he continues the way he is playing, Michael Carrick will find it difficult not to recall him in January.

It is difficult to say whether he will one day play for England, but his potential is clear and he will only improve as he gains more experience.