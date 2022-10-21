Joey Barton issues confident Bristol Rovers message ahead of Plymouth, Sheffield Wednesday and Derby clashes

Bristol Rovers have sealed a promotion back into League One for this campaign and they don’t merely want to be relegation fodder again and have stormed up the third tier table to 12th upon their first season back.

The Gas have also been on an excellent run of late, having won all five of their last league outings. However, they have a tricky run coming up against some of the biggest and best sides in the division – but Joey Barton has told Bristol Live he feels his team can go ‘scalp-hunting’ and will want to claim some big victories over them.

Over the next week, Rovers are set to face off against Plymouth, who are at the very top of the pile, and then Sheffield Wednesday and Derby. Both of those clubs will be harbouring promotion ambitions and both are sides that have very recently been in the Championship too.

The Gas then could have their work cut out getting points from all three, even though they have been on this fine run of form. All three teams are in the top half of the division, all three are on decent runs and all three have good managers and squads at their disposal.

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton is unfazed though and feels that his side are capable of going out there over the next few games and claiming some wins and some points from those sides. He feels that his team can go out and take pride in beating some of the biggest and best in League One and told Bristol Live: “The biggest teams in the division and some big scalps to take but I see that as an opportunity to go and get a big massive moose head and stick it on your wall. If we go to Hillsborough and win or Pride Park and win, and if we win three games this week, that is a big step in the right direction for our group and our football club.

“I think, for us, we can go scalp-hunting. It’s a great opportunity for us to go and showcase what the team is about and what our principles are about and I always believe iron sharpens iron and you want to play against the best players in the division, you want to play against the biggest teams.”

The Verdict

Bristol Rovers are a side that have not merely accepted being relegation fodder again this season and have used their momentum to keep them pushing upwards.

The Gas were solid towards the back end of the last League Two season and having invested again over the summer and backed manager Joey Barton, it is now paying dividends. They’re unbeaten in five and have climbed into the top half of the third tier now – and might even fancy a run at the play-offs.

It is a very real possibility based on the trajectory Rovers are heading in. They look a very good team now they’re back in League One and you wouldn’t be surprised to see them sneak into the top six. You also wouldn’t be surprised to see them pick up plenty of points in their next three games.

Plymouth, Derby and Sheffield Wednesday are not easy teams to play or beat but the EFL is unpredictable and Rovers are flying – so Barton’s team could certainly get some points on the board in these fixtures.