Joey Barton eyes Bristol Rovers reunion with 32-year-old

Bristol Rovers are looking to reunite Joey Barton with Paul Coutts as they plan for life back in League Two.

Barton’s arrival at Bristol Rovers back in February with the task of keeping the club in League One, which was a task that proved to be too great for the new manager.

Gas were relegated into the fourth-tier and are now putting plans in place for 2021/22.

As per Alan Nixon on Twitter, Barton is plotting a move to reunite with Coutts, who he previously managed at Fleetwood Town.

Coutts, 32, made 67 appearances for Fleetwood between 2019 and 2021, which included helping the club into the League One play-offs.

The midfielder then linked up with Salford City on loan in the January transfer window, who he went on to make 19 appearances for as they chased the League Two play-offs.

Coutts, who is now a free agent, had previously made a name for himself with Sheffield United, helping the Blades rise from League One into the Premier League across a three season period.

Peterborough, Preston North End and Derby County are three other EFL clubs that have crossed paths with Coutts over the course of his senior career.

The Verdict

Barton has made no secret of the fact that he’s going to oversee something of an overhaul at the Memorial Stadium this summer after relegation. He wants fresh faces and players he can place more trust in for the new campaign.

Coutts is one of those that was very good for Barton when he was at Fleetwood, whilst his experiences with Sheffield United also really stand out.

He would be a shrewd addition for Gas this summer and will surely be a potential signing that supporters will get behind if things materialise.

