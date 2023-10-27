Highlights Joey Barton expresses gratitude for supportive messages from Bristol Rovers fans after his departure from the club. He wishes the club well and acknowledges the tough day.

Joey Barton has released a statement following his departure from Bristol Rovers.

The former midfielder was dismissed by the League One club on Thursday afternoon after a recent run of form that saw the Pirates win just one of their last five league fixtures.

Rovers are 16th in the third division table following this poor run, with the gap to the play-off places now seven points.

The club is aiming to fight for promotion to the Championship this year after consolidating its position in League One with a 17th place finish in the previous campaign.

The search for a new manager is now underway following the departure of Barton, with Leeds United coach Cameron Toshack linked with the vacancy.

What has Joey Barton said about his Bristol Rovers departure?

Barton issued a post on social media on Thursday evening in which he showed his gratitude for those leaving supportive messages.

The 41-year-old has wished the club well in whatever path they take next, as he moves on to his next adventure.

“Just back from watching Liverpool Vs Toulouse,” wrote Barton, via Twitter.

“Read all the messages from Bristol Rovers fans.

“All I can say is thank you.

“It’s been an absolute privilege to manage your football club.

“Wish I could respond to every message but trust me I’ve read them all and they’ve made me smile, on what has been a tough day.

“Glad you enjoyed it.

“Good luck [Bristol Rovers].”

Barton took the reins at Rovers in 2021 with the club competing in League Two.

He successfully oversaw promotion to the third tier in the 2021-22 campaign, bringing the club straight back into League One after suffering relegation in 2020-21.

Barton oversaw 143 games in charge of the club, winning 53 for a win percentage of 37.1.

Andy Mangan has been placed in charge of the team on an interim basis as Rovers begin their search for a new manager.

Danny Ventre and Anssi Jaakkola have been kept on in their positions as coaches for the time being.

Rovers’ recent poor form has seen them drop points against Stevenage, Burton Albion, Oxford United and Peterborough United.

Bristol Rovers' top-10 best ever managers (Ranked)

The gap the automatic promotion places is now 12 points after just 13 games.

The Pirates have a record of four wins, four draws and five defeats, having lost ground to the top six in recent weeks.

Next up for Rovers is a clash at home to 19th place Northampton Town on 28 October.

Should Bristol Rovers have sacked Joey Barton?

Barton did well with Rovers in his first two full seasons in charge of the team, having been initially unable to prevent relegation to the fourth tier.

Recent form did see them fall into the bottom half of the table, but there were still encouraging signs that the team could fight for a top half finish this year under Barton.

It remains to be seen who will replace the 41-year-old, and much may depend on who that figure is.

It does appear a somewhat ruthless decision, but if an obvious upgrade can be found then it makes sense for Rovers to pull the trigger after this run of form.