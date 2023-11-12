Highlights Joey Barton is actively seeking a quick return to football management after his departure from Bristol Rovers.

Barton interviewed for the vacant managerial position at Bradford City but was ultimately passed over in favor of Graham Alexander.

Bristol Rovers have had a solid performance since Barton's departure, earning seven points from a possible nine and moving up to 10th place in the League One standings.

Joey Barton is keen to get back into football management quickly following his Bristol Rovers exit.

According to Alan Nixon, the former midfielder is seeking an immediate return to the game and is hunting down vacant managerial posts.

This includes the previously vacant position at Bradford City, with Barton having interviewed to take over the League Two club.

The Bantams were searching for a replacement for Mark Hughes throughout the month of October, before eventually landing on an appointment.

Barton was one of the potential candidates, but Bradford ultimately opted for Graham Alexander instead.

What is the latest surrounding Joey Barton?

Barton is currently out of work after his dismissal as Bristol Rovers manager in October.

Barton had led the Pirates back into League One with promotion from the fourth tier in 2022.

Rovers finished 17th in their first campaign back in the third division last season, and went into the new term with their sights set on a promotion battle.

However, underwhelming results led to a decision to part ways with the 41-year-old after a couple of years at the helm.

Barton earned plaudits for his work with Rovers as he guided them out of League Two, but he was unable to find the results needed to keep the team competitive in the top half of the League One table.

Bristol Rovers appointed Andy Mangan in charge on a temporary basis following Barton’s departure, and have yet to formally announce a permanent hire for the position.

Despite walking straight into an interview for the Bradford position, he was unable to convince the Yorkshire outfit that he was the right man to replace Hughes as manager.

However, the former Rovers boss is hopeful of finding an immediate return to management as he seeks to move on from his time in Bristol.

How have Bristol Rovers fared without Joey Barton?

Rovers have earned seven points from a possible nine in League One since the departure of Barton as manager.

Wins over Northampton Town and Carlisle United, as well as a draw with struggling Reading, has seen them move into the top half of the table.

Bristol Rovers' top-10 best ever managers (Ranked)

Rovers also progressed to the second round of the FA Cup with a 7-2 win over non-league side Whitby Town, earning a clash with either Crewe Alexandra or Derby County.

Rovers are currently 10th in the League One standings, with the gap to the top six now just four points.

It remains to be seen who will be appointed as Barton’s long-term successor.

What next for Joey Barton?

Barton did well during his time at Bristol Rovers, bringing them back into the third tier of English football.

A 17th place finish last season settled the team back into their position in the third division, but a failure to really kick-on this year did cost him his place with the club.

A League Two side looking to gain promotion could do well by hiring Barton, who knows what it takes to get over the line.

However, he may prefer a move into League One now that he’s gotten a taste of life at that level with Bristol Rovers.