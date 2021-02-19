Joey Barton and Bristol Rovers: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Bristol Rovers are reportedly looking at the possibility of appointing Joey Barton as their new manager, after parting company with Paul Tisdale not so long ago.

Barton hasn’t been out of work for very long, with the former Manchester City midfielder previously being in charge of League One side Fleetwood Town.

He guided Fleetwood into the League One play-offs in the 2019/20 season, but they fell short in their bid for promotion, as they were beaten by Wycombe Wanderers on aggregate over two legs.

But his time with them came to an end back in January, with The Sun reporting that Barton had an argument with the club’s chairman over their transfer policy.

Barton could be set for a swift return to management though, with Bristol Rovers reportedly eyeing a move for the ()-year-old in the near future.

What do we know so far?

Football Insider have reported that Bristol Rovers are believed to be in advanced talks with Barton over a potential agreement to see him become the club’s manager.

It was also claimed that Barton was set to be appointed as their new boss, with the former Manchester City and QPR midfielder being the favourite to take charge at the Memorial Stadium.

But there hasn’t been much of an update since that report emerged, although that silence could be good news, as the club look to appoint Paul Tisdale’s replacement in the coming days.

Bristol Rovers are set to return to action this weekend, when they take on Gillingham, in what is likely to be a potentially tricky test. It remains to be seen as to whether Barton will be in the dugout for that match though, with no agreement being confirmed by the club at this stage.

Is it likely to happen?

It seems likely that Barton could soon be appointed as Bristol Rovers’ new manager in the near future, but a deal certainly doesn’t seem as close as Football Insider have reported not so long ago.

The Daily Mail have reported that no agreement has been reached, although discussions have been held between the two parties in recent days.

Barton is seemingly eager to step back into management in the near future, and he’ll be wanting to make a positive impact at the earliest of opportunities with a Bristol Rovers team that have struggled for a strong run of results in League One this season whilst under Paul Tisdale’s management.