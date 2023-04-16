It was yet more frustration for Derby County on Saturday afternoon as they were held at home by Bristol Rovers.

With Peterborough United above them losing away at Cambridge United, the Rams had the opportunity to climb back into the top six with all three points away from home, and looked as though they were going to do so until very late on.

However, the home side were awarded a 95th minute penalty at Memorial Stadium, which Antony Evans converted.

What has Joey Barton said about Derby County?

Despite being the side scrambling for a late equaliser, Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton clearly felt his side deserved at least a point from the match.

Indeed, given their superior shots tally, which stood at 15-10, and their superior possession of the ball, which they had 70% of the time, he may have a point, too.

In a subtle dig at his opponents, Barton even claimed that Bristol Rovers had given the Rams a footballing lesson.

“I think we were much the better side,” Barton said on Bristol Rovers after the match, via Bristol World.

"They’ve obviously got some good players and they’re a good team, but I thought we made them look distinctly average, certainly from a pressing perspective.

"The fact we’ve managed to get a draw is good because of the state-of-play and their goal and them trying to see the game out with running the clock down.

"I think when I watch it back tonight, I think I’ll be disappointed we haven’t won the game. I thought we were much the better side.”

Barton continued: "If Derby had won the game 1-0 and that was the smash-and-grab because they weren’t the better team today and Warny [Paul Warne] knows that and accepts that coming off the pitch.

“We’ve given them a little bit of a footballing lesson.

"From our perspective, it’s nice to draw and not get beat. We’ve got to be a bit more clinical and certainly if we want to challenge and compete with those types of teams on a consistent basis."

How are Derby's play-off chances looking?

Fortunately for the Rams, although they once again dropped points, so did Peterborough United above them, so actually, the club got closer to a place within the top six.

The club do remain in seventh place, but, with the Rams having had the lead until so late on yesterday afternoon, it has to be viewed as a missed opportunity.

With four matches to go, Derby are still in a decent position to go on and secure a play-off spot. However, they must pick up their form if they are to do so.