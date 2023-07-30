Highlights Joel Piroe is happy to stay at Swansea City for another season before moving to Italy next year, giving him a chance to negotiate a better deal for himself.

Leeds United and Leicester City are interested in signing Piroe, but the striker's price tag is currently too high for them.

Piroe's contract at Swansea expires next year.

Joel Piroe is happy to remain at Swansea City for another season before sealing a move to Italy next year, according to a report from Alan Nixon.

It seemed as though this would be the window when the Dutchman moved on, with the player only having one year left on his contract in South Wales and failing to put pen to paper on a new deal at this stage.

The Swans' board have shown their willingness to cash in on key players in the past, with Flynn Downes making the move to West Ham United last year for a sizeable fee after establishing himself as a key player at the Swansea.com Stadium.

And Piroe is another player they may want to move on to avoid losing him for free - but the player can't be forced to move on this summer - with the forward having plenty of power over his future at this point.

Why is Joel Piroe happy to stay at Swansea City?

Piroe is set to enter his third season at the Swansea.com Stadium and has enjoyed a reasonably good time there, establishing himself as a real star since his move from PSV.

Amid interest from other clubs, the Dutchman could easily secure a switch to another club.

But Piroe will be able to negotiate a better deal for himself if he waits until January - because the Serie A side that signs him won't need to pay a big fee to Swansea to secure his signature due to the fact they can recruit him on a pre-contract agreement.

The Italian team who are interested in recruiting him remain unnamed at this point.

What's the latest on Leeds United and Leicester City's pursuit of Joel Piroe?

Both relegated teams are interested in signing the Dutchman which is a slight surprise considering they may not have huge budgets at their disposal this summer.

And it comes as no shock that the striker's price tag is currently putting the Whites and the Foxes off, with the Swans demanding a fee that's out of both of their price ranges at this stage.

Thankfully for both, they have decent goalscoring options at their disposal at this point with Patrick Bamford, Georginio Rutter and Joe Gelhardt able to play centrally and others able to contribute to Leeds' cause in the final third too.

Leicester, meanwhile, have the likes of Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho at their disposal at this stage.

Is Joel Piroe taking the right stance on his future?

Financially, it makes sense for Piroe to see out the 2023/24 season because a few teams could put contract offers in front of him in January.

And that should strengthen the forward's negotiating position if there are quite a few contract offers for him, allowing him to increase his demands and see who's willing to pay him the most.

If he has more offers on the table, that will give him a better chance of choosing the right club for himself, not just financially.

Next summer may be the best time for him to move on if he wants to stay in England though - because English clubs won't be able to strike a pre-contract agreement for him in January.

Staying put for now seems like the best option but if a golden opportunity comes along, he should be open to taking it.