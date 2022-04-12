Joel Piroe to Leicester City: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Leicester City have reignited their interest in impressive Swansea City striker Joel Piroe, as per a report from Dutch outlet Voetbal International.

The Swansea Independent first credited the Foxes with an interest in the 22-year-old back in December, ahead of the January transfer window.

Enjoying an excellent debut campaign in England, Piroe has netted 18 times in 39 second-tier outings thus far and will be targeting to break the 20-goal barrier in what remains.

Is it a good potential move?

Piroe has proven to succeed expectations at the Swansea.com Stadium this season and is certainly someone built for the rigours of Premier League football.

Leicester are a side who place full faith in the younger members of the squad, with the progression of Kieran Dewsbury-Hall, James Justin, Harvey Barnes and Luke Thomas, all recent examples of exactly that.

Therefore, a move to Leicester appears to be an exciting one, especially with Jamie Vardy now 35.

Piroe could take a while to adapt to the Premier League, however, he certainly has the potential and necessary attributes to thrive with the Foxes in the future.

Would he start?

It is difficult to determine whether he would start or not as he would likely be afforded a full pre-season to challenge for a starting spot but pressed for an answer, it would probably be, no.

He would likely play a deputy role at the very start, especially if Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho are fit and firing.

He would undoubtedly be pushing for regular first-team inclusion but he would probably have to bide his time, at least initially.

There would be scope for him to immediately start a few games, given the aforementioned faith that Brendan Rodgers has in the younger members of his squad, however, it is a position where competition levels would be high.

What does he offer?

First and foremost, Piroe is a natural goalscorer who possesses a sweet left foot on him, whilst he has proven to be an intelligent thinker when in the area.

The 22-year-old is also someone who can cause problems with his movement, causing confusion by varying his runs.

Piroe can also hold the ball up and bring others into play, and whilst not being a polished striker as of yet, his wide-ranging attributes make him an appealing option for the Premier League outfit to continue monitoring.

He also represents an investment, because at 22 years of age, he is showing excellent signs that he can go and enjoy a successful career.