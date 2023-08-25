Highlights Leeds United have signed Joel Piroe from Swansea City, providing competition for Patrick Bamford and potentially upgrading their striking options.

The initial fee for Piroe is £10.5m, which could rise to £16m with performance and promotion-related add-ons.

Piroe had an impressive goal-scoring record at Swansea, with 41 goals in 91 Championship appearances, and has signed a four-year contract with Leeds.

Joel Piroe became Leeds United's fifth summer signing on Thursday night, signing from Swansea City.

Leeds have found themselves winless in their opening three Sky Bet Championship fixtures, with Daniel Farke's side drawing with Cardiff City and West Brom, as well as losing to Birmingham City.

Farke is juggling plenty within his playing squad including striking players like Willy Gnonto, as well as the absence of the only recognised senior striker at the club, Patrick Bamford.

The arrival of Piroe from Swansea, though, gives Leeds some direct competition for Bamford when he's fit again and, arguably, an upgrade on the man that's been tasked with leading the line since his own arrival in 2018.

How much have Leeds United signed Joel Piroe for?

Leeds have moved quickly over the last 48 hours to wrap this deal up for Piroe, and despite the fact that he was into the final 12 months of his deal at Swansea, it has cost.

According to Phil Hay in The Athletic, the initial fee involved is a £10.5m figure that could rise significantly with add-ons - presumably related to performance and promotion - to £16m.

How many goals did Joel Piroe score for Swansea City?

What's convinced Leeds to move for Piroe is his outstanding record at Swansea over the last two seasons. He's scored 41 goals in 91 Championship appearances, as well as a further five in cup competitions.

The 24-year-old has failed to score in his three Championship outings this season, yet he did score a brace in the EFL Cup in the Swans' 3-0 win over Northampton Town in early August.

Across 96 appearances in all competitions, Piroe scored 46 goals and registered eight assists.

What is the length of Joel Piroe's contract at Leeds United?

Piroe has landed a four-year deal at Elland Road, as confirmed by the club.

That sees him through until the summer of 2027.

How much was Joel Piroe earning at Swansea City?

As per Capology's estimated figures, Piroe's weekly wage at Swansea was £11,923.

It's noted by The Athletic that Swansea were offering Piroe a new two-year deal ahead of this move to Leeds, yet he "was not rushing to accept it. (And) Indications about the wages he was looking for, more than the club could afford​​​​​, convinced their board that they would have to sell​​."

What squad number will Joel Piroe wear at Leeds United?

Traditional squad numbers for strikers have been taken already by Bamford (No.9) and Crysencio Summerville (No.10). Piroe's No.17 shirt at Swansea City, meanwhile, is worn by Jamie Shackleton.

Leeds have handed Piroe the No.7 shirt, which was most recently worn by Brendan Aaronson, who has since moved out of the club on loan to Union Berlin.

Could Joel Piroe make his Leeds United debut v Ipswich Town?

With Leeds playing Ipswich in the Championship on Saturday afternoon, it appears that the club have ample time to register Piroe ahead of the game.

Beren Cross of Leeds Live said on Twitter: "Should, in theory, be available for Saturday, but will spend on work permit and international clearance," as Leeds had earlier alluded to in confirmation of the striker's arrival.

How are Leeds United fans reacting to Joel Piroe's arrival?

Here at Football League World, we quizzed our Leeds United fan pundit, Kris Smith, on Piroe's arrival.

"Leeds have been crying out for a striker that's proven in-front of goal and Piroe looks to be just the man," Kris told us.

"There have been justified reservations on his ability to be the all-encompassing No.9 that fans expect at the front of the team, but his goals are what we need, and he's been doing it for two years in the Championship.

"The money we pay for him is immaterial because he's such an important signing, in a position where we cannot ignore any longer.

"Given he played as a 9/10 hybrid at Swansea, he's going to bring the best out of other players as well. We are expecting him to link up with the likes of Rutter, Summerville, Gnonto, Sinisterra and potentially new signings. Farke will know how to get the best out of him. Great signing."

What has Joel Piroe said about joining Leeds United?

The deal has progressed at a rapid rate and, at the time of writing, there's been no sit down interview with Piroe promoted from the club.

However, a short clip has been shared of Piroe on Twitter, where he states overlooking an empty Elland Road: "I'm very happy to have signed my contract with Leeds. I can't wait to score in this amazing stadium in-front of the fans. See you soon."

Additionally, he shared a post on Instagram of some images from his signing shoot.

How have Swansea City reacted to Piroe's departure?

Piroe has been a great servant for Swansea over the last two years, scoring an incredible amount of goals for a club that has struggled to pull themselves out of mid-table and into the promotion mix.

That was reflected in a classy statement on their website announcing the player's departure.

"Swansea City striker Joel Piroe has joined Leeds United for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance," it read.

"The 24-year-old Dutchman leaves after two successful seasons in SA1, scoring at least 20 goals in each campaign.

"Overall, the former PSV Eindhoven player netted 46 goals in 96 appearances for the Swans, with his most recent strikes coming in the Carabao Cup victory over Northampton Town.

"Everyone at Swansea City thanks Joel for his efforts during his time at the club."

Who could replace Joel Piroe at Swansea City?

Naturally, Swansea's attention is going to have to turn to replacing Piroe's goals, with Michael Duff having something of a war chest given the fee Leeds have paid for the Dutchman.

Almost instantly Swansea have been linked with Aston Villa striker, Keinan Davis, with The Athletic reporting that the Swans are "in talks" with Villa over the 25-year-old.

It's said that Hull City have already agreed a £2-3m deal with Aston Villa for Davis, although personal terms hadn't been finalised and the striker was open to interest from elsewhere, which now appears to be coming from Swansea.