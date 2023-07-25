Swansea City striker Joel Piroe is attracting significant transfer interest this summer.

Piroe enjoyed another prolific campaign last season, scoring 20 goals and registering two assists in 45 appearances in all competitions as the Swans finished 10th in the Championship.

The Dutchman has one year remaining on his contract at the Swansea.com Stadium and he is unwilling to put pen-to-paper on an extension, meaning the club could cash in on him this summer.

As speculation surrounding Piroe's future gathers pace, we rounded up all the latest news regarding the striker.

What is the latest Joel Piroe transfer news?

Swans valuation revealed

Swansea valued Piroe at £20 million last summer and it had been thought they could demand a similar amount in the current window.

However, it seems the Swans have lowered their asking price slightly, with the Daily Mail claiming that Piroe will cost around £15 million.

The Swans were said to have held "crunch talks" with Piroe's representatives last week and his valuation was expected to be a "key part" of the discussions.

While Duff will be desperate to keep hold of Piroe, the club will not want to risk losing him for free next summer and the significant transfer fee would at least allow the 45-year-old to reinvest in his squad as he continues his rebuild.

What has Michael Duff said about Joel Piroe's Swansea City future?

Duff revealed that Swansea have not had any bids for Piroe this summer and says the 23-year-old has not asked to leave the club, praising his attitude during pre-season.

"He's been absolutely top drawer," Duff told WalesOnline. "It's [speculation] been everywhere. But we haven't had a bid.

"He's gone about his business absolutely unbelievably professionally because ultimately it's his job to play for Swansea.

"He's not come and knocked on the door saying he wants to leave. He's not asked me what's going on. He's still asking me for information. It's the first thing he says in the dressing room, 'where do you want me?'

"He's been a credit to himself in the way he's handled it. I've worked with players and played with players who when there's any sniff of information they start looking down the road thinking 'I wanna do this, I wanna do that'.

"He's not done that once. So credit to him. Until it gets taken out of my hands, if it gets taken out of my hands, then we'll keep working with him."

Leeds make contact

Leeds United have made contact with the Swans over Piroe, according to WalesOnline.

The Whites have "registered their interest" in Piroe, but he is not their "primary focus" as they are said to be "prioritising the capture of a wing-back".

Leeds face significant competition for Piroe's signature, with Leicester City and Atalanta both holding talks with Swansea, while Southampton have also made an enquiry, although a deal with the Saints could be complicated after the dispute between the two clubs over compensation for Russell Martin earlier this summer.

Premier League duo Nottingham Forest and Everton are also keen on Piroe, but with the Swans yet to receive any bids, it remains to be seen if any clubs will be willing to meet their valuation.