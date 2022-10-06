Joel Piroe sets challenge to his Swansea City teammates following dramatic Watford victory

Joel Piroe has issued a message to Swansea City supporters following Wednesday night’s dramatic late victory against Watford.

Ben Cabango sealed all three points for the visitors with a 98th minute goal which gave Russell Martin’s side a 2-1 win.

The result moves Swansea up to 6th in the Championship table, having earned back to back away triumphs.

The forward has sent a challenge to his teammates to make it four in a row in total this weekend when they face Sunderland at the Swansea.com Stadium.

The Dutchman did not score in either win, but his performances helped the team to six points from six in recent days.

“Great win! Let’s make it 3/3 this weekend,” wrote Piroe, via his Twitter.

The striker has bagged four goals from 12 appearances for Swansea so far this season, which has helped propel the team into a play-off place.

The Welsh club have only lost one of their last six games, picking up 13 points in the process.

Swansea host Sunderland this Saturday for a 3pm kick-off.

The Verdict

Sunderland have drawn their last two games 0-0 so will provide a stern test of Piroe’s attacking output.

That he didn’t score in either of the two recent away wins is a positive sign for Swansea.

There is no reliance on the 23-year old to bag the goals for the team and there are multiple sources of attacking threat.

That could be key to sustaining a promotion push for the side, who have done extremely well in the last few weeks to earn their way into the top six after 12 games.