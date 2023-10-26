Highlights Joel Piroe reveals that Daniel Farke's ambition and vision for Leeds United convinced him to make the switch to the club.

Piroe believes in the squad's potential and is enjoying working with his new teammates to improve their performance.

Piroe has made an immediate impact at Leeds, scoring five goals in nine appearances, and is seen as a crucial player in their promotion push.

Joel Piroe has revealed how Daniel Farke convinced the forward to make the switch to Leeds United.

The striker signed for the Whites in the final weeks of the summer transfer window, arriving from Swansea City in a deal worth a reported £10.5 million, rising to £16 million.

Piroe had been a standout performer for the Swans during his two-year spell with the Welsh outfit.

He contributed 41 goals across two campaigns, helping the team finish 15th and 10th in the table, respectively.

Piroe has since made an impressive start to life at Leeds, helping Farke’s side in their bid to fight for promotion back to the Premier League.

How did Daniel Farke convince Joel Piroe to sign for Leeds United?

Piroe credited Farke’s ambition as being a big motivating factor for making the switch to Elland Road in the summer.

He believes the German sees the same potential the striker does for this squad, as they aim for a place back in the top flight at the first attempt for the club.

"I had a chat with the manager, and he made clear what the ambitions of the club are and what they want to achieve," said Piroe, via Sky Sports.

"I wanted to do the same things as the club, so it made sense for me to make the move.

"I saw the squad and the potential there, and I knew it was somewhere I wanted to be.

"There are so many good individual players here, and it is really enjoyable trying to make it all work together.

“It is something we can still improve upon, and we are doing that all the time."

Leeds face stiff competition in the race for the three promotion places this campaign, with a number of big clubs all competing for spot back in the top flight.

Farke’s side initially made a slow start to the new term, but results have since picked up following the arrival of Piroe.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

The Yorkshire outfit are currently third in the table, sitting just six points behind second place Ipswich Town, albeit having played a game more than Kieran McKenna’s side.

The gap to league leaders Leicester is 14, while holding a game in hand on the Foxes, highlighting the challenge that faces the club’s promotion push.

Piroe has contributed five goals from nine appearances for Leeds so far since joining the club.

Next up for Farke’s side is a clash away to Stoke City this evening.

How important will Joel Piroe be to Leeds United’s promotion push?

Piroe is now one of the most important players in the entire Leeds squad, making an immediate impact with his new team.

The Dutchman bagged a debut goal in a 4-3 win over Ipswich back in August, which highlighted how important he can be for Leeds in what was a huge victory at the time.

The 24-year-old is an impressive player that has adapted to a slightly new role in this Leeds side quite quickly.

If Leeds are to gain promotion this campaign, then Piroe will likely have been the key reason why.