Joel Piroe reveals the one thing Swansea City need to improve on

Swansea City forward Joel Piroe has cited his side’s finishing as the one key area they need to improve in their quest to climb up the Championship, as he spoke to Welsh outlet Dai Sport.

The Dutchman and Michael Obafemi were brought in as replacements for last season’s striking duo Andre Ayew and Jamal Lowe, with the former leaving on the expiration of his contract at the Swansea.com Stadium and Lowe opting to move to AFC Bournemouth on deadline day.

Between the duo, they scored 30 Championship goals last term and were a big reason why the Swans were able to force their way into the play-offs for the second consecutive season. However, their departures have left a huge void up top and the likes of Piroe and Obafemi have been brought in to fill that gap.

Although the former has been exceptional thus far, scoring five times in ten league appearances, the rest of the squad has scored less than that combined, with the Swans only able to register nine league goals in 11 displays.

Speaking to Dai Sport about this current issue, five-goal Piroe said: “We are dominating almost every aspect of the games, but the finishing touch is the next step.

“When we do that then we will get the results we deserve. All of the elements are in place, but we just need to fix the ending. That will happen.

“It was very frustrating not to have got the win because we absolutely dominated for 90 minutes. We felt a goal was coming but it just didn’t fall our way in front of goal.

“I felt I should have had a penalty. The player didn’t play the ball at all – he took my knee – but it wasn’t given, but we won’t allow ourselves to be affected by that.

“It’s up to us to hit the target and beat the goalkeeper, and that’s something we’re determined to sort out.”

Considering they scored three times against Luton Town, five goals in their other ten matches is a shocking total and one they will need to improve on if they want to lift themselves from 19th place.

The Verdict:

Swansea’s willingness to let Lowe go and Russell Martin’s comments about him not suiting the system may come back to bite him in the short term.

Although Martin might be right and his departure could pay dividends in the long term, he did score 14 goals last season and after losing another key talisman in Andre Ayew, losing him probably wasn’t preferable under a young manager currently undergoing a rebuild.

Thankfully, the likes of Jamie Paterson and Olivier Ntcham are likely to chip in with the odd goal to support the forward, but everyone needs to contribute now with the two key departures and this is why attacking set-pieces could be vital.

This is not to say Michael Obafemi won’t be a success in South Wales, but it will inevitably take him a while to settle in and this is why they need to make the most of their corners, attacking throw-ins and free-kicks for the time being.

But even relying on the likes of Piroe and Obafemi in the long term isn’t exactly a recipe for success, so accountability from the defence right through to the attack is needed in terms of their poor attacking record and as the Dutchman said, it’s definitely the main thing they need to improve on.