Joel Piroe said that he's "very pleased" for fellow striker Mateo Joseph after the pair both got off the mark for the season in Leeds United's 2-0 win over Hull City.

20-year-old Joseph got Leeds' first of the game on the 63-minute mark, before Piroe sealed the win with less than ten minutes remaining after coming on for Manor Solomon.

It's been a difficult start to the season for Piroe, having started just one Championship game for the Whites, and he was linked with a move to Sheffield United late in the transfer window as part of a swap deal for Gus Hamer.

The Dutchman hasn't quite been able to replicate the form he showed at Swansea City prior to his move to Elland Road, but remains a Leeds player for the time being and will be looking to make an impact, even if that is from the bench.

A big part of Piroe being pushed down the pecking order at Elland Road has been the recent emergence of Joseph, but it's clear that the Dutchman bares no grudges against the youngster.

Joel Piroe reveals personal stance on Mateo Joseph

The 20-year-old proved a revelation for Leeds since breaking into Daniel Farke's first-team during the second half of last season, and he's started all four of their league games this season.

However, it's apparent that Piroe was happy for his fellow striker after he opened his account in the win over Hull, and alluded to the fact the squad believe in each other.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Evening Post after their win over the Tigers, Piroe said: "I was very pleased for him. As I said, for every offensive player, it's important to get your first one of the season. And I think he works really hard for it, and he deserved it. He took it well.

"We back ourselves, we're happy with how the group is and we believe in each other completely."

Piroe also discussed how pleasing it was for Leeds to get their first home win of the season, after suffering a surprise 3-3 draw with Portsmouth in their only other home fixture this season, saying: "It's a relief to have your first home win of the season."

After a shaky start to the season which saw Farke's side draw at home to Portsmouth before being dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Middlesbrough, Leeds have improved as of late and find themselves fourth in the table going into the international break, and look well-placed to kick on and compete for promotion.

Competition for places could bring the best out of Joel Piroe and Mateo Joseph

With the likes of Piroe, Joseph, Patrick Bamford and Joe Gelhardt as striker options, they know that they must perform when given the opportunity to avoid being dropped, and this pressure could lead to better performances as they can't afford to be complacent.

For example, if Joseph is starting with Piroe on the bench, Joseph will know he has to play well to keep his place, and Piroe will know that he has to make an impact from the bench if he's to force his way into Farke's starting XI.

Joel Piroe's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Seasons P G A Jong PSV 2016-21 56 16 14 PSV 2019-21 14 3 0 Sparta Rotterdam (Loan) 2019-20 20 2 0 Swansea City 2021-23 96 46 8 Leeds United 2023- 54 15 4

Despite some high-profile departures this summer, Leeds still have an excellent squad for this level, and there will be plenty of competition for places, particularly in attack.

Piroe won't enjoy being on the bench, but it's up to him to make an impact and score goals from the bench, like he did yesterday, and give Farke no option but to start him.

While having a number of striker options could give Farke a selection headache, it means there is competition for places and ensures that standards remain high as players know there is someone waiting to take their place in the team.