Leeds United forward Joel Piroe has revealed that he feels he has “unfinished business” at former club PSV Eindhoven.

He told the Netherlands branch of ESPN that he “absolutely” sees himself returning to PSV one day, but not before achieving one key aim with Leeds.

Piroe rose through the youth ranks at PSV, but only made 14 appearances for the senior side, scoring three goals, before signing for Swansea City for around £1m.

The Dutch striker then moved to his current club, Leeds, for a fee in excess of £10m, but still has work to complete before he considers a return to his homeland.

Piroe reveals desire to return to PSV

Asked whether he has any ambition to return to the club he spent the majority of his youth career with, he told ESPN: “Yes, absolutely. Why not?

“I had a very nice time there and when I think about it, it feels like an unfinished business.”

The 25-year-old feels that he has grown into the game considerably since leaving the Netherlands to play in England.

"In the Netherlands, I was actually still a youth player,” the striker continued. “Now I'm standing on the field like a grown man. I am physically and mentally stronger.”

Leeds United will not lose their main striker to PSV just yet

Despite Piroe’s desire to one day return and stamp his mark on PSV, he feels he has plenty to do at Elland Road.

He said: “At the moment I am completely focused on reaching the Premier League and I want to experience that first.

Piroe in the Championship this season, as per WhoScored Starts (Sub) 28 (10) Goals 15 Assists 6 xG 12.98 Shots per 90 2.2 Pass success rate 77.8%

“To be honest, I don't see failure as an option. We are no longer allowed to give up promotion.

“It is a very big dream to play in the Premier League. It's the toughest competition there is.”

Piroe shows Leeds commitment on the international stage

Piroe has not had international football to contend with since he turned out for the Netherlands at U20 level, but he is also eligible for Suriname in South America, who have invited the striker into their setup.

It is an invitation he has not yet accepted, so that he can keep full focus on Leeds.

“Of course, it is always an honour that they have invited me,” he admitted. “But I have also told them that given the severity of the competition, I would like to take my rest at this time during international periods.

“For now, it is difficult to travel all the way to Suriname and play my games there. I want to focus on club football now.

“At the moment I only think about the title.”

For Leeds fans, with talk of a return to PSV, and his 15 Championship goals likely attracting attention, hearing Piroe so singularly focused on winning the title for the Whites will be music to their ears.

It can often be a bad sign when a player starts talking of potential plans beyond their current contract, but in Piroe’s case, it feels like PSV is an ambition he has genuinely shelved until his work at Leeds is done.