Leeds United have enjoyed a positive start to the season, although they will feel they should be higher than fifth in the Championship table as it stands.

After a summer of upheaval following the play-off final defeat to Southampton, patience was always going to be required, particularly as several key attacking players moved on.

With Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter among those to leave, scoring goals could’ve been a problem for the Whites this season, and it’s fair to say they’re yet to fully click in the final third.

Championship Table - As Of October 15, 2024 Team P GD Pts 1 Sunderland 9 10 19 2 Sheffield United 9 9 19 3 Burnley 9 10 18 4 West Brom 9 6 17 5 Leeds United 9 8 16 6 Watford 9 0 16 7 Norwich City 9 6 15 8 Blackburn Rovers 9 4 15

Joel Piroe steps up for Leeds United

However, Leeds have found the net 15 times in nine games, so they are scoring goals, and in Joel Piroe they have an individual who is making a big contribution right now.

The former Swansea man hasn’t always been a popular figure at Elland Road, and even though he scored 14 goals in his first season with Leeds, that was a figure below his two years with the Welsh club.

That lack of ruthlessness, combined with some poor performances, meant that Piroe actually started this season on the bench, even with Summerville and Rutter no longer part of the squad.

Yet, the 25-year-old has responded in the right way, as he put his head down, worked hard, and he has made an impact from the bench.

In total, Piroe has four goals in nine appearances this season, but that doesn’t tell the whole story, as his game time has been limited.

When you break it down to goals per 90 minutes, FotMob shows that Piroe is actually the most prolific player in the league right now, with his rate working out at 1.45 goals per 90, which is comfortably ahead of anyone else.

After coming on to score in wins over Hull, Cardiff and Coventry, the Dutch forward was rewarded with a place in the XI for the previous game at Sunderland - and Piroe found the net once again.

The goal at the Stadium of Light was a classic poacher's effort, as he pulled off his man to head home a brilliant Wilfried Gnonto cross when Leeds were trailing.

So, there’s more than enough evidence to suggest that Piroe deserves to keep his place in the team, and whilst nobody can expect him to continue scoring goals at this incredible rate, the stats suggest he could be the prolific scorer that Leeds crave.

Joel Piroe can play a big part in Leeds’ promotion push

There’s always going to be competition for places at a club like Leeds, and with Mateo Joseph and Patrick Bamford the other options up top for Daniel Farke, Piroe knows that he must maintain high standards to stay involved.

But, that appears to be driving him on, and the boss will be delighted at how the player is responding to the challenge.

We know that the Leeds shirt can weigh heavy on some players, and, as mentioned above, there’s no denying that Piroe hasn’t hit the heights expected of him since his arrival, which was for a fee in excess of £10m.

Nevertheless, he has displayed real character and commitment to fight back this season, and his goal return in the opening months of the current campaign should be appreciated - arguably a bit more than it is from the fans.

Piroe has already delivered some big moments for Leeds to put them in the promotion picture at this early stage, and he could play a prominent role in helping the Yorkshire outfit back to the Premier League, something that seemed unlikely after an underwhelming first 12 months at Elland Road.