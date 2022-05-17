Joel Piroe reacts to surprise comparison at Swansea City

Swansea City pulled off an absolute master-stroke in signing Joel Piroe from PSV for just over £1 million, as per Transfermarkt, last summer.

The 22-year-old has been crucial to the Swans’ attacking play under Russell Martin and he was the joint-third top scorer in the Championship, alongside Andreas Weimann and Ben Brereton Diaz, trailing Dominic Solanke and Aleksandar Mitrovic, who both achieved automatic promotion.

Piroe’s ruthless finishing and the variety of the goals that he has scored has drawn some comparisons between him and former Manchester United and Real Madrid marksman Ruud Van Nistelrooy.

Piroe responded to those claims when he spoke to The Athletic.

He said: “When being mentioned in the same sentence (as Ruud Van Nistelrooy), it’s very nice.

“It’s an honour to hear yourself compared with him and I hope to be like him one day, to have as many trophies and as many clubs as he had.

“I learned a lot from him, like decision-making, when he was my coach at PSV.

“It’s something he was really good at and he just really helped with small hints.

“When you are on the pitch there are hundreds of options but if you narrow that down to three options, it is easier to pick the right one.

“One of three means there is a bigger chance that you make the right choice than one of 100.

“I have a cool head, for sure.

“Sometimes you are just too eager to shoot directly or make a quick decision.

“I always try to think, know how much time you have.

“When you take the most time, you make the best decision.

“Sometimes there’s a moment when you have to have a snapshot or be quick but normally, you have more time than you think.”

Swansea looked like a team capable of competing for a position in the play-offs at times this season, and having undergone a season of transition under Russell Martin, the squad will be eyeing a top half finish as a minimum requirement next term.

The Verdict

Piroe has to be one the best newcomers to the second tier in recent years and the potential he has at just 22 will have excited many other clubs in the country.

With just two years left on his contract, it is important that the Swans put together an impressive 2022/23 season, not only to keep him onside, but to give themselves a chance of recouping a hefty fee for his services next summer, if the Dutchman does not sign a new deal.

Martin’s bold style certainly plays to Piroe’s strengths, as mentioned in the piece, and his growing partnership with Michael Obafemi in the final third will be very important if the Swans are to kick on to make an assault on the top six next season.