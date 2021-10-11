Joel Piroe opens up on his Swansea City relationship with Russell Martin

Swansea City forward Joel Piroe has revealed he has a very good relationship with current boss Russell Martin in an interview with Football Oranje, stating the confidence he gives him and the team allows them to play their passing style of football.

The 22-year-old arrived in Wales back in July for a deal reported to be in the region of £2m, with this move being the forward’s first footballing spell away from the Netherlands after failing to nail down a regular first-team spot at PSV.

He was presented with the daunting task of replacing Ghanaian international Andre Ayew, who had scored 16 goals in the previous league season and had led the Swans to consecutive finishes in the play-offs before his departure on the expiration of his contract in the summer.

However, he has taken this in his stride and proved to be a major source of goals already this term, scoring six times in 11 competitive games so far and stepping up well with another proven goalscorer in Jamal Lowe leaving the Swansea.com Stadium on transfer deadline day.

Although Michael Obafemi was brought in to replace him, the former Southampton man has needed time to adapt to life under Russell Martin and with that, he has failed to score in any of his four appearances for the second-tier side.

Piroe, on the other hand, is well on his way to recording 20 league goals in his first campaign in English football, an achievement that may attract Premier League clubs to his signature next summer.

But despite his individual achievements, the 22-year-old took time to praise his current manager, saying to Football Oranje: “I have a very good relationship with the gaffer.

“He’s a really honest person so it’s really nice. You know what you have with him and he will say what he thinks about you, what he thinks is best for the team.

“I have a feeling that he really gives the team confidence, so that’s why I think we can play the way we play.”

The Verdict:

It’s great to see Joel Piroe building up a good relationship with Russell Martin considering this is his first spell in England – and that relationship has paid dividends on the pitch with the 22-year-old being in fine goalscoring form recently.

This connection will hopefully allow Martin to get the very best out of the Dutchman for the remainder of the time they spend together at the Swansea.com Stadium, so this can only bode well for the future.

The last sentence is also intriguing, because confidence is exactly what’s needed from the manager if he’s to execute his current style of play. It certainly isn’t for the faint-hearted and will continue to take time to bed in – but belief and confidence in the process is needed and Martin certainly seems to have that in abundance.

His style of play seems to suit Piroe with the 22-year-old spending the vast majority of his career playing football in the Netherlands, with the European nation notorious for their passing style and keeping the ball on the floor.

The most exciting thing is the fact there’s still much for the Dutchman to learn after spending just two months in the Championship so far, so he will only get better and his manager remaining in South Wales could be key to his career in the UK.