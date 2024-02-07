Highlights Despite being out of the starting XI, Joel Piroe shouldn't be disheartened as he has the chance to play in the Premier League next season.

Piroe had a strong start at Leeds United, but starting so well may have raised expectations too high.

Piroe's record in the Championship has been impressive, and if he takes his opportunities, there's a chance he can regain his starting place.

It's been a disappointing couple of weeks for Leeds United's Joel Piroe, with the Dutchman currently finding himself out of Daniel Farke's starting XI.

Patrick Bamford has been favoured over the ex-Swansea man in recent weeks and Piroe has had to make do with brief cameo appearances from the bench, not what the 24-year-old would have envisaged when he made the move to Yorkshire in the summer.

However, given Leeds' quality, particularly in attacking areas, Piroe shouldn't be too disheartened with his spell out of the side and should instead look at the bright side of his situation at Elland Road, which is that he could be a Premier League player in a couple of months' time.

Joel Piroe's time at Leeds United

Piroe made an ideal start to life in West Yorkshire, and it quickly became apparent why the club decided to fork out a reported £10.5million to bring him to the club in the summer.

He scored on his debut for the club away to Ipswich Town after just 19 minutes in a statement 4-3 win at Portman Road. While he didn't find the net in his first home game for the club, a 0-0 draw with Sheffield Wednesday, it wasn't too long before the Dutchman was back amongst the goals.

He scored twice away to Millwall in his third appearance, taking him to three in three. While this was a dream start, everybody would have known that it was highly unlikely that he'd be able to continue this type of goalscoring record for an entire season.

In a strange way, starting so well may have actually been a negative for Piroe. This is because it may have raised expectations too high amongst Leeds United supporters.

Had Piroe started slowly and steadily started to score goals, it would have managed expectations, but Piroe burst onto the scene at Elland Road and hasn't been able to recreate the form he showed in his first few weeks.

Piroe has ten league goals in 26 Championship appearances for Leeds. This is still a very good return and the Dutchman's move to Elland Road has proved a worthwhile one, despite being out of the team recently.

Joel Piroe needs to look at the bigger picture at Leeds United

Having not started a league game for Leeds since the end of December, it would be easy for Piroe to be disheartened at his lack of involvement.

However, he's a young man who could well have the chance to play Premier League football next season, which is why he'd have made the move from Swansea in the first place.

There's no shame in being dropped for Patrick Bamford. After all, Bamford is an England international who scored 17 Premier League goals during the 2020/21 season, so it's fair to say he's a quality player.

Bamford has been in fine form recently and deserves his chance in the starting XI. It's up to Piroe to prove to Daniel Farke exactly why he should be starting instead of him.

Up until recently, ever since Piroe made the move to the Championship from PSV Eindhoven in 2021, it's been plain sailing for the Dutchman in English football with him scoring 24 goals during the 2021/22 season, before bagging a further 20 goals last season.

Joel Piroe's record at Championship level - Transfermarkt (06/02/2024) Season P G A 2021/22 45 22 6 2022/23 43 19 2 2023/24 29 10 1 TOTAL 117 51 9

This is the first time Piroe has experienced a poor run of form or been dropped, and it'll be interesting to see how he reacts.

If the former Swansea man gets his head down and takes his opportunities when they come, there's no reason why Piroe can't win his starting place back. The 24-year-old shouldn't be disheartened by being dropped and should instead look at the bigger picture, which is the prospect of much-desired Premier League football next season.