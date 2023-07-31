After two strong seasons in the Championship, Joel Piroe would have been a wanted man this summer regardless of his contract situation.

The fact he has just one-year remaining on his current deal with Swansea City, though, has undoubtedly added to the appeal of a potential transfer for the Dutchman, with clubs hoping for a cut-price arrangement.

That has not materialised yet, though, with the Championship season now less than a week away.

Updates on Piroe's future have come thick and fast over the weekend, and with that in mind, below, we've rounded up the very latest news on the forward's future.

How much do Swansea City want for Joel Piroe?

One rather big news story to emerge surrounding the Swansea City forward over the weekend is regarding the transfer fee the club are to demand for the player this summer.

Indeed, a weekend report claimed to know the figure that the Swans are looking for.

Football Insider are the outlet who reported the news, revealing that according to their sources, Swansea City were set to hold out for a fee of around £15-20 million for their star player this summer.

Football Insider also revealed that Swansea City, whilst braced for offers, were in no rush to sell their player, either.

The above price tag may well be rendered obsolete by yet a further development surrounding the player to emerge this weekend, though.

It's all well and good Swansea valuing Piroe at £15-20 million, for example, but given he has one year left on his contract and can walk away for free next summer, the ball is in the player's hands.

Alan Nixon via Patreon claims that is exactly what Piroe is considering doing, too, with the report claiming that the player is happy to remain at Swansea City this season ahead of a free transfer to Italy next summer.

Indeed, with Leeds and Leicester put off by Swansea's hefty valuation, reports Nixon, Piroe is relaxed over his future, with an unnamed Serie A side ready to offer him a pre-contract in January ahead of a move next summer.

Is Joel Piroe still expected to leave Swansea City this summer?

Perhaps because of the above, and with Piroe so relaxed over his future, it now looks, remarkably, as if he is going to remain at the club beyond this transfer window.

That is according to a report from WalesOnline late on Sunday evening.

Their report claims that Swansea's valuation of Piroe is a sticking point, and that the player's representatives are also unhappy with the club's proposals on how to structure a potential deal, with a deal on this having been agreed previously with the club's former Chief Executive Julian Winter.

WalesOnline add that Swansea could still accept a bid for Piroe this summer, but that unless they are willing so structure a sale that satisfies Piroe's camp, a move looks unlikely.

Whilst good in a footballing sense, this obviously means it looks like Swansea are going to miss out on a significant eight-figure transfer fee and instead lose Piroe on a free transfer next summer.