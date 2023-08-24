Joël Piroe continues to be at the centre of the transfer rumour mill with several Championship clubs circling.

The Dutch forward has set the Championship alight in just the two seasons he has been here. The 24-year-old has established himself as one of the most reliable and prolific goalscorers in the division as Swansea City eye a return to the promised land.

Naturally, transfer interest has piqued this summer with clubs vying for that star player to lead the line for them this season.

With the deadline fast approaching, FLW takes a look at the latest transfer developments surrounding his future and whether he will still be a Swansea City player after September 1st.

How has Piroe performed in the Championship?

Coming through the PSV ranks, Piroe played 11 times in the Eredivisie, scoring once in the 2020/21 season with most of his time spent with Jong PSV to harness his early development.

While he had not yet shown the signs of a prolific striker, Swansea City signed him for a reported £1 million rising to £2 million with add-ons in July 2021.

The forward hit the ground running with four goals in his first five games for the club, scoring 22 times in the league along with six assists to finish joint-third in the goalscoring leaderboard in the second tier.

He continued his rich run of form in front of goal into the following season, adding another 19 goals to his tally, as the Swans missed out on the play-offs.

Leeds United set to complete Piroe deal

Leeds United have been the frontrunners for the majority of this race for Piroe.

It has since been reported by Simon Jones and Adrian Bishop of the Daily Mail that Leeds are closing in on a £12 million deal with the move expected to be completed imminently with a new number nine desperately needed.

Injury concerns with Patrick Bamford and Mateo Joseph as both currently injured while the only senior option available, Georginio Rutter, is still finding his feet after his own fitness concerns and a previous lack of game time.

Swansea boss has his say on Piroe’s future

With clubs circling, Swansea head coach Michael Duff has been rather coy about where he sees Piroe playing his football this season.

He currently has the player in his plans, starting all three league games this season, but insists the club will react if movement occurs before the deadline.

Speaking to Wales Online, he said: “If the board and Paul (Watson) make that decision, we'll react to it. So as far as I'm aware, it's a no at the minute. But I don't know if anything's happened or anything's happening. Obvious it's first thing on Thursday, so I've not met any of the players or anything like that yet.

“There's a week left. There's one game left between now and when the window shuts. So one way or the other there's going to be clarity anyway.

“I've had conversations with him saying that I'd like him to stay. The club have been in dialogue with him. But until there's a decision made one way or the other, and it moves fast. Over the off-season and during the early parts of pre-season, it's prolonged and it takes a bit of time.”

Which other teams are interested in Piroe?

Southampton are the latest club to join the race for the striker with the Saints to submit a joint bid for Nathan Wood and Piroe, according to Football Insider.

The rumoured departure of Che Adams has meant Russell Martin’s side have needed to act in order to retain their promotion hopes with a reliable goalscorer at this level a vital piece to their challenge.

While Leeds United are the long-standing admirers in the hunt, Southampton hope the double-swoop may tempt Swansea to lean in their favour but could prove difficult now after recent developments at Elland Road.