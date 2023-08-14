Highlights Swansea City must have backup options for a forward in case Joel Piroe leaves before the transfer window closes. Uncertainty surrounding Piroe's future remains.

Leeds United's interest in Piroe is genuine, but his price tag is proving to be a hurdle. Leeds need a goalscorer to strengthen their attack.

Swansea City is still in contract talks with Piroe, aiming to secure a new deal and potentially sell him for a higher fee in the future. Duff hasn't ruled out the possibility of Piroe leaving and acknowledges that it's not his decision to make.

Swansea City will need to have forward targets lined up in case Joel Piroe departs the club before the summer window closes.

Coming into the final couple of weeks of the window, the 24-year-old's future at the Swansea.com Stadium remains unclear and that isn't ideal for Michael Duff who will be keen to know whether the striker will be part of his plans until at least the start of January.

But uncertainty looks set to continue until he puts pen to paper on a new deal or finalises a move away from South Wales soon, something that doesn't look set to happen at this point.

We take a look at the latest headlines involving the forward, with the player still in limbo,

What is stopping Leeds United from signing Joel Piroe?

Ben Jacobs believes Leeds' interest in Piroe is genuine, speaking to Give Me Sport.

They have been linked with a move for the forward along with fellow relegated sides Leicester City and Southampton - and all three sides may have wanted to capitalise on the fact the player has less than one year left on his contract at the Swansea.com Stadium.

However, his price tag is still proving to be a real obstacle for Daniel Farke's side.

That's according to Jacobs, who said: "I think Leeds would like a striker. I think that they need a goalscorer to come in and make sure that they retain their firepower, but it's not guaranteed.

"Joel Piroe has been the one that's been linked from Swansea, but I think that price has always been a bit of an issue there, even though Leeds are very genuine."

Leeds' need for a forward was reinforced on Saturday, with the Whites failing to do enough going forward to secure a point or three against Birmingham City. They may have some top-quality options with Patrick Bamford still at the club, but more depth is required.

Swansea City contract talks with Joel Piroe

Swansea boss Duff has confirmed to the BBC that the Welsh side are still in talks with the Dutchman regarding a new contract.

Even though the 24-year-old has been linked with a number of teams in recent months, the Swans are still trying to get him tied down to a new deal so they can cash in on him for a big fee in the future.

Swansea have generated a huge amount in player sales over the past five years or so, but won't be able to sell Piroe for too much unless they can secure an extension.

Also confirming there had been no bids for the player, Duff said: "I know the club are talking to Joel (about a new contract).

"I don't know where it's at - he has not said no, he has not said yes, and we have not had a bid. Until the club receive a bid, there is no question to be answered.

"We could probably save everybody a bit of time after every game by just not talking about it. Until it happens, it's a pointless conversation."

Michael Duff's admission on Joel Piroe's Swansea City future

Although the Swans have managed to get through so much of the window and still retained Piroe, Duff hasn't ruled out an exit for the 24-year-old.

He told the BBC: "Until he goes… his attitude has been great.

"I say until he goes, he might not go. He is a good player and he helps the way we want to play. He sort of dictates the way we want to play because of the movements he makes.

"The one thing everyone is looking for in football is goals and it is the most expensive thing.

"He is a prized asset. If someone is willing to pay the right price then I am sure he will go, but these are decisions which are taken out of my hands."

Duff will surely be keen to keep hold of Piroe after seeing Michael Obafemi leave the Swansea.com Stadium earlier this summer.

However, the Swans' board have shown that they aren't afraid to cash in on players for the right fee and it's now up to interested clubs to meet the Championship side's valuation of their key man.