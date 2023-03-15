Burnley will be looking to extend their current unbeaten run in the Championship to 17 games tonight by securing a positive result in their showdown with Hull City.

After being forced to settle for a point in their clash with Blackpool, the Clarets managed to get back to winning ways last weekend in their meeting with Wigan Athletic.

Ahead of this evening's game, Burnley have been linked with a move for Joel Piroe.

As revealed exclusively by Football League World yesterday, the Clarets are keeping tabs on the striker ahead of the summer transfer window.

It is also understood that Middlesbrough and Rangers are monitoring Piroe's situation at Swansea.

Here, we have decided to discuss whether this would be a good potential move by Burnley while also assessing Piroe's chances of starting for the club next season and taking a look at what he offers as a striker...

Is this a good potential move?

This has the potential to be a shrewd bit of business by Burnley if they are able to convince Swansea to part ways with Piroe this summer.

Since making the switch to the Swans, the Dutchman has been a stand-out performer in the Championship and may now be ready to step up to the Premier League.

In the 79 league appearances that he has made for Swansea over the past two seasons, Piroe has scored 35 goals and has also chipped in with seven assists for his team-mates.

With Burnley on course to play in the top-flight next season, it may take Piroe some time to adjust to this division due to the fact that he has yet to make an appearance at this level during his career.

However, by learning from the guidance of Vincent Kompany, there is every chance that the striker will go on to make a positive impact in the 2023/24 campaign.

Would he start?

Piroe will definitely be competing with Jay Rodriguez and Lyle Foster for a place in Burnley's side if he makes this switch as both strikers are under contract for next season.

When you compare statistics, Piroe has scored more goals than Rodriguez (13 to 9) but is currently averaging a lower WhoScored match rating (6.78 compared to 6.89).

When fit, Rodriguez is Burnley's first-choice striker and thus Piroe may initially begin the season behind him in the pecking order.

Yet by delivering a number of impressive cameo displays, the 23-year-old could eventually establish himself as a key member of the club's starting eleven.

What does he offer?

Piroe has shown this season that he is confident while in possession of the ball as he has registered a respectable pass success rate of 81.8% in the Championship.

With Burnley playing a possession-based style of football, the striker could be a good fit for this system.

Certainly not afraid to test goalkeepers, Piroe is averaging 3.2 shots per game in the second-tier.

Piroe would also bring some versatility to Burnley as he is capable of playing in a number of different attacking roles.