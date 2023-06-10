It’s once again set to be a busy summer for Swansea City, with Russell Martin poised to depart meaning they will be on the lookout for a new head coach.

Whoever does come in will expect to oversee plenty of player trading over the coming months, as they look to build a squad that can compete for a play-off place next season.

Whilst there will be a focus and excitement on incomings, selling at the right time is part of Swansea’s model, and one man they could be forced to cash in on is Joel Piroe.

The Dutch forward scored 22 goals in his first season in the Championship, and followed that up with 19 in the campaign that has just finished, so he is a proven goalscorer at this level. Plus, at 23, he has his best years in front of him.

Therefore, interest in him is no surprise, and it has been said he is on the radar of Premier League clubs.

And, here we look at how his contract situation may impact a move.

How long does Joel Piroe have left on his Swansea contract?

Worryingly for Swansea, Piroe is about to enter the final year of his contract. Realistically, this means this is the last chance to get a fee for him that is close to his true value, and they won’t want him running his deal down.

Martin has conceded earlier this year that a summer sale was likely, and unless fresh terms are agreed, which seems a long shot, then selling Piroe for a significant sum seems like the best option for the Welsh outfit this summer.

How much is Joel Piroe worth?

Obviously, this is open to debate, and the fact he is about to enter the final year of his deal with the Swans could impact his worth.

It was claimed last year that Swansea wanted around £20m for the player, whilst Transfermarkt has Piroe’s value at half that amount.

With Piroe having proven himself as a top Championship performer over the past two years, the Swans would still expect to get at least £15m for their key man, which some would still consider a bargain fee considering his ability and potential to improve.

What is Joel Piroe earning?

It is estimated by Capology that Piroe is earning just under £12,000 a week with the Swans, which is a figure he would certainly improve if he did secure a move to the Premier League this summer.

Even if Swansea gave the former PSV man an improved deal, which would be understandable given his form, it’s unlikely that they would be able to get near the figures that those in the top-flight could put down for the player.