Joel Lynch piles praise on Crawley Town individual

After extending his contract with Crawley Town for a further 18 months on Wednesday, Joel Lynch has described manager John Yems as ‘the best person in football’, speaking in an interview with the Crawley & Horley Observer on Friday.

Lynch, 34, has found a home at The People’s Pension Stadium, and so after arriving in the September of last year, the decision to extend his stay in West Sussex earlier this week was an easy one for the former Wales international.

Finding a new home proved to be more challenging than the Brighton & Hove Albion academy graduate expected however, after his release from Sunderland in the summer of 2020. After seeing multiple deals fall through and offers not materialising, the experienced defender looked out of options and potentially heading towards retirement.

That was until Lynch was able to get hold of Crawley Town boss John Yems’ phone number and explain his situation to The Reds manager, and the rest as they say is history. The former Nottingham Forest, Huddersfield Town and Queens Park Rangers central defender has made nine appearances for the Red Devils this season with two goals to his name too, and has been speaking on his gratitude towards his manager this week.

Speaking in an interview with the Crawley & Horley Observer, Lynch would say on Yems: “The Gaffer has probably been the best person in football I have spoken to over the last five or six years. He has given me my confidence back by just believing in me.

“He has been so supportive and let me do what I wanted to do in the situation I was in, just as a person the Gaffer has helped me. He has been 100 per cent honest with me. In football, especially over the last two years for myself, you just get fed a load of rubbish and you can’t trust anyone.

“He has been the only person I have been able to trust in football over the last…whatever.., because people will either tell you what you want to think or will just lie. It’s a tough, dog-eat-dog industry but the Gaffer all along has been honest which has been great.”

The Verdict:

When you hear some players – especially in the modern era of football nowadays – speak about their favourite manager they’ve worked under, it’s often the tactical genius’ that they’ve played under because of the tactics and systems they deploy that involve preciseness in unfathomable amounts of detail. All for good reason of course, but for some players like Joel Lynch, you just can’t beat those old school gaffers.

The Warnock’s, the Allardyce’s and the John Yems’, the last bastions of a management style that is perhaps more commonly spotted in the parks and fields on Sunday afternoons than in dugout’s of professional football clubs in Britain.

But for players like Joel Lynch, the no-nonsense style of management is exactly what they are looking for at this point in their careers. And in John Yems, Joel Lynch has found exactly what he was looking for as he looks to see out the twilight years of his career at a place where he can enjoy his football, whilst under the management of someone who is able to see and understand the value in a 34-year-old veteran campaigner where other managers may not.