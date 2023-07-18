Coventry City's newest summer signing Joel Latibeaudiere has sent his first message to the Sky Blues support after his signing from Swansea was confirmed on Tuesday.

The former Manchester City man, 23, left the Premier League champions for South Wales in 2020, mustering up 71 appearances on the south coast as he began to become a prominent member of Russell Martin’s side. 34 appearances last season including two goals helped the Swans to a tenth-placed finish, ending up just three points from the play-offs under Martin, who has since departed for recently relegated Southampton.

But the time has now come to join Mark Robins’ Coventry, who were unfortunate last season by losing the play-off final to Luton on penalties, and Latibeaudiere has issued his first message to the Coventry fans after joining on a four-year deal.

What has Joel Latibeaudiere said upon his move to the CBS Arena?

Speaking to fans on Twitter, Latibeaudiere said: “Hi, Coventry City fans, Joel Latibeaudiere here. Just a quick message from me, I can’t wait to play in front of all of you Sky Blues, and I can’t wait for the season to start.

“Let’s get going. Come on!”

How much has Joel Latibeaudiere cost Coventry City?

Despite his contract at the Swansea.com Stadium expiring, Latibeaudiere is only 23 years of age - which means that he will entail an undisclosed compensation fee for his services.

That is thought to be around the £500,000 mark, according to the BBC - a mere drop in the ocean from the £20.5million fee received for recently departed star Viktor Gyokeres, who has joined Sporting Lisbon.

He will replace the departing loan trio of Luke McNally, Jonathan Panzo and Callum Doyle, who have returned to Burnley, Nottingham Forest and Manchester City respectively - with Doyle immediately heading back out on loan to Leicester City as they prepare to avenge their shock relegation with an immediate return to the top-flight.

What has Mark Robins said about the signing of Joel Latibeaudiere?

Speaking upon his signing, Robins was delighted to get the signing of Latibeaudiere over the line, stating: "Joel is a composed, ball-playing centre-half, who has experience of playing in the Championship and also internationally.

"He's a versatile defender who fits in with our style of play and is an important signing for us."

What will Joel Latibeaudiere bring to Coventry City?

McNally, Panzo and Doyle were all ball-playing centre-backs - ideal for the Coventry system that they implemented under Robins, though that will be a tough act to replace.

Latibeaudiere is the first part of that jigsaw; having been raised in the Manchester City academy, and playing under Russell Martin in a Swansea side that was only beaten by Burnley in terms of possession percentages in last season's Championship, the Jamaican international is an ideal signing that will fit seamlessly into Robins' plans at the CBS Arena - providing the Sky Blues sign two more centre-backs with similar qualities to fulfill the passing capabilities that the departing trio have left behind with their exits.

You'd imagine the Sky Blues will look to recruit further to replace the trio of loanees that returned to their parent clubs but Latibeaudiere is certainly a strong start.